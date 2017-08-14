by

POLICE

7/31

Chad Heppner, EP. Cited for assault 4 and harassment.

8/4

Kevin Anderson Jr, EP. Cited for speed violation, 70/55.

Ernest Carpenter, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to carry proof on insurance.

8/5

Danielle Raeann Duvall, 22, EP. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Bryan Qualls, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, no valid operator’s license, and speed violation, 40/25.

8/6

Kevin Kinney, EP. Cited for public urination.

Paul Bell, 40, EP. Arrested and cited for forgery 2.