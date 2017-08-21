by

POLICE

8/7

William Bryan Hicks, 39, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.

Derek James Eaton, 39, Trail. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear/DUII and resisting arrest and cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration. Lodged JCJ.

Helen Bailey, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

8/8

Jessyca Marie Harper, 37, transient. Arrested on Main St, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear/larceny 2. Lodged JCJ.

Michael E. Updike, 50, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear/property crimes. Lodged JCJ.

Tiffany Miller, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for unlawful stop or declaration.

8/9

Lisa Dawn Silveira, 40, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and arrested on parole violation detainer. Lodged JCJ.

William Joseph Arias, 33, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP, on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants x 3 and interference with a peace officer. Lodged JCJ.

Christopher Kniffen, EP. Cited for prohibited camping.

8/10

Kathi Sorrine Coyle, 46, WC. Arrested for theft 2, false information to a police officer, and on various county warrants x 5. Lodged JCJ.

William Hicks, 38, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended.

8/11

Christopher Kniffen, EP Cited for prohibited camping.

William Wilson, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to stop when emerging driveway or alley.

8/12

Dustin John Bell, 43, transient. Arrested on Main St, EP on parole violation and Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear for interference with a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Lodged JCJ.

Ryan Del Stratton, 39, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, false information, and contempt/non-support. Lodged JCJ.

8/13

Tammy Criss, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Georgena Martin, EP. Cited for speed violation, 38/25.