POLICE Report

8/14

Chad Jacob Cahoe, 23, transient. Arrested on DeAnjou Rd on an Oregon Parole Board warrant, custody violator detainer and giving false information to a police officer. Lodged JCJ.

Brandon Taylor, EP. Cited for failure to use seat belt and open container of alcohol in vehicle and warned for no valid operator’s license.

James Spriggs II, BF. Cited for failure to use seat belt.

Christopher Waites, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

8/15

Timothy John Clinton Bey, 25, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for contempt of a no-contact order and violation of a no-contact order. Lodged JCJ.

Tami Henderson, BF. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to install interlock device and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Damon Newton, 23, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 3.

Terrence Gokey Jr, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and speed violation, 38/25.

Bartlett Sayer, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.

8/16

Donald Herndon, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to drive in lane.

Edward Young, WC. Cited for failure to obtain registration.

8/17

Kristin Sweem, Trail. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

8/18

Machelle Jamerson, 33, transient. Arrested on Hwy 62, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 1, theft 2, and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Cited and released due to pregnancy.

Danny Knight, EP. Cited for prohibited camping.

8/20

Michael Richard Gross II, 19, transient. Arrested on Lorraine Ave on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear for interfering with a peace officer and assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

Phillip Salazar, Trail. Cited for speed violation, 70/45.