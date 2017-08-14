by

Proposed Pumice Mine

By Cynthia Gibson

for the Independent

There are many, many residents in the Prospect and Shady Cove communities who are outraged that a company, Rh Holdings, has already started mining pumice (sand) and is applying for a land use permit, all without reaching out to our communities. This pit could be mined over 23.5 acres of beautiful timber land. They are located off of Highway 62, surrounded by pristine National Forest and close to the scenic byway that attracts so many tourists to our area and Crater Lake.