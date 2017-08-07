by

SHERIFF

7/27

Eduardo Madrid Jr, 26, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Sterling Levi Williams, 28, Crowfoot Rd, Trail. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 26, Wills Creek Rd, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, failure to appear for interference with a peace officer and theft 2 x 2, and failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 4.

Rhonda Jean Cloud, 36, Falter Ln, Prospect. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, resisting arrest, and interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Marcus Allen Fulton, 27, Rockwood Ln, EP. Parole violation for ID theft.

Andrew Robert Brickley, 32, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for assault 4.

Sarah Lynn Moore, 32, N. Shasta Ave, EP. Assault 4.

7/28

Bruce James Birdwell, 32, Terrmont St, WC. Identity theft and theft 2.

7/29

Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Parole violation for assaulting a peace officer.

Jeremy Scott Dwyer, 26, Garrison Ave, WC. DUII/alcohol, attempting to elude/vehicle, reckless driving, and endangerment. Released due to overcrowding.

Heather Marie Mowat, 37, Flanders St, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for ID theft. Released due to overcrowding.

Jeffery Allen Michael Wright, 33, Sharon Wy, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and concealed weapon/knife. Released due to overcrowding.

Justin Troy Farris, 26, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Out of county warrant for failure to appear/theft, credit card fraud, theft 2. Failure to appear: Attempting to elude/vehicle, attempting to elude/foot, endangerment, and reckless driving.

7/30

Ryan Daniel Butler, 35, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Mack Lee Ceideburg, 52, Antelope Rd, WC. DUII/drug. Released due to overcrowding.

Lehman Louis Adams III, 23, Loper Ln, Trail. Failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Steven Ray Knabenbauer, 61, Avenue H, WC. Parole violation for theft 1.

7/31

Jonathon Lee Fitzsimmons, 32, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Lloyd Stanley Sinclair, 36, Old Stage Rd, GH. Failure to appear for concealed weapon/knife. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joseph Lou Christopher Sather, 24, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Kalie Ann McCurdy, 31, Avenue C, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Linda Gail Archuletta, 49, 2nd Ave, GH. Distribution of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone, and driving while suspended and failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol.

Allen Eugene Radley, 42, Trail. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, burglary 2, trespassing 2 x 2, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, possession of a stolen vehicle x 2, driving while suspended, and interference with a peace officer.

8/1

Lloyd Stanley Sinclair, 36, Old Stage Rd, GH. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Alex Michael Workman, 28, E. Archwood Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Craig Lee Smith, 58, 4th St, GH. Out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear and failure to pay for harassment.

William Robert Phillips, 39, 2nd Ave, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.