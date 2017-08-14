by

8/3

Adam James Hackworth, 38, Sherman Wy, EP. Failure to appear for contempt of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/4

Austin Jared Saunders, 22, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Juan Gomez, 48, Osprey Dr, EP. Violation of a stalking order and contempt violation of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/5

Danielle Raeann Duvall, 22, Monta Vista Ct, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Bryan Adam Qualls, 24, Monta Vista Ct, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Ernest Alfred Wheale, 53, Crowfoot Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/7

Harold Scott Jackson, 46, Cramer Dr, WC. Driving while suspended, DUII/alcohol, and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

William Bryan Hicks, 39, N. DeAnjou, EP. Failure to appear for driving while suspended x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Derek James Eaton, 39, E. Trail Creek Rd, Trail. Failure to appear: DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Julie Ann Wilson, 48, Ridgeview Dr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

John Roger Wood Jr, 36, Penny Ln, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order x 4.

Noah Ray Naredo, 26, Crescent Dr, EP. Failure to appear: Attempt to elude/vehicle, attempt to elude/foot, and reckless driving.

8/8

Charles Martin Machinsk, 58, Three Oaks Dr, WC. DUII/drug and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Maralee Dana Massong, 43, Antelope Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Alleciah Ann Patton, 26, Daryl Ln, EP. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Lee Wall, 25, Avenue G, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and assault 4. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Michael Edward Updike, 50, E. Main St, EP. Failure to appear: Criminal mischief, theft of service, and trespassing 2.

8/9

Amber Marie Kimberlin, 30, Yankee Creek Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Pamela Darlene Porter, 70, Citadel Rd, Trail. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Santiago Estrada Fletes, 25, Antelope Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and endangerment. Released on own recognizance.

Fred Michael Webster, 28, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Angelica Harmony Samson, 29, Fenton St, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Tiffany Rose Guidotti, 28, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear: False information/vehicle, forgery 2, ID theft x 6, and failure to pay for contempt of non-support.

Mari Lynn Fielder, 55, Woodlake Ct, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Timothy Shane Davey, 40, 23rd St, WC. Assault 4 and DUII/alcohol.

Lisa Dawn Silveira, 40, Avenue C, WC. Parole violation for theft 1.

William Joseph Arias, 33, Sarah Ln, EP. Interference with a peace officer and failure to appear for DUII/drug and possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3.