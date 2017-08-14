SHERIFF

August 14, 2017

SHERIFF

 

8/3

Adam James Hackworth, 38, Sherman Wy, EP.  Failure to appear for contempt of a restraining order.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/4

Austin Jared Saunders, 22, E. Dutton Rd, EP.  Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft 2.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Juan Gomez, 48, Osprey Dr, EP.  Violation of a stalking order and contempt violation of a restraining order.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/5

Danielle Raeann Duvall, 22, Monta Vista Ct, EP.  Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and theft 3.  Released due to overcrowding.

Bryan Adam Qualls, 24, Monta Vista Ct, EP.  Possession of a controlled substance/meth.  Released due to overcrowding.

Ernest Alfred Wheale, 53, Crowfoot Rd, EP.  Possession of a controlled substance/meth.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/7

Harold Scott Jackson, 46, Cramer Dr, WC.  Driving while suspended, DUII/alcohol, and reckless driving.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

William Bryan Hicks, 39, N. DeAnjou, EP.  Failure to appear for driving while suspended x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Derek James Eaton, 39, E. Trail Creek Rd, Trail.  Failure to appear:  DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Julie Ann Wilson, 48, Ridgeview Dr, EP.  Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

John Roger Wood Jr, 36, Penny Ln, WC.  Contempt violation of a restraining order x 4.

Noah Ray Naredo, 26, Crescent Dr, EP.  Failure to appear:  Attempt to elude/vehicle, attempt to elude/foot, and reckless driving.

8/8

Charles Martin Machinsk, 58, Three Oaks Dr, WC.  DUII/drug and reckless driving.  Released on own recognizance.

Maralee Dana Massong, 43, Antelope Rd, WC.  DUII/alcohol and reckless driving.  Released on own recognizance.

Alleciah Ann Patton, 26, Daryl Ln, EP.  Theft 2.  Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Lee Wall, 25, Avenue G, WC.  Possession of a controlled substance/meth and assault 4.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Michael Edward Updike, 50, E. Main St, EP.  Failure to appear:  Criminal mischief, theft of service, and trespassing 2.

8/9

Amber Marie Kimberlin, 30, Yankee Creek Rd, EP.  DUII/alcohol and reckless driving.  Released on own recognizance.

Pamela Darlene Porter, 70, Citadel Rd, Trail.  DUII/alcohol and reckless driving.  Released on own recognizance.

Santiago Estrada Fletes, 25, Antelope Rd, WC.  DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and endangerment.  Released on own recognizance.

Fred Michael Webster, 28, Elk Creek Rd, Trail.  DUII/alcohol.  Released on own recognizance.

Angelica Harmony Samson, 29, Fenton St, WC.  Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.  Released due to overcrowding.

Tiffany Rose Guidotti, 28, Lampman Rd, GH.  Failure to appear:  False information/vehicle, forgery 2, ID theft x 6, and failure to pay for contempt of non-support.

Mari Lynn Fielder, 55, Woodlake Ct, WC.  DUII/alcohol and reckless driving.  Released on own recognizance.

Timothy Shane Davey, 40, 23rd St, WC.  Assault 4 and DUII/alcohol.

Lisa Dawn Silveira, 40, Avenue C, WC.  Parole violation for theft 1.

William Joseph Arias, 33, Sarah Ln, EP.  Interference with a peace officer and failure to appear for DUII/drug and possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3.

