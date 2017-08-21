by

SHERIFF

8/10

Kathi Sorrine Coyle, 46, Antelope Rd, WC. False informantion, criminal, out of county warrant for burglary 2, and failure to appear for theft 1, theft 3 x 2, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

8/11

Melinda Noel Blyly, 27, Terrmont St, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone.

Joshua Jason Boring, 39, Kestrel Wy, WC. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Martin Keith Hutton, 52, Antioch Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Assault 1, assault 2, weapon use, criminal mischief, endangerment, and contempt violation/stalking order. Released on bail.

Joseph Samuel Garcia, 35, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Failure to appear for menacing. Released due to overcrowding.

Matthew Wes Holt, 24, Avenue C, WC. Assault 4, harassment, and failure to appear for theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jennifer Michelle Sams, 40, WC. Endangerment x 2.

Tyler Jordan Rossiter, 26, 24th St, WC. Parole violation for assault 3.

8/12

Dustin John Bell, 42, Hwy 62, EP. Parole violation for ID theft and failure to appear for interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 28, Kimberly Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael Raymond Smith, 38, Avenue G, WC. Harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Katelynn Eloise Whipps, 27, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

8/13

Dylan Patrick Gregory, 23, Garden Row, GH. Out of county warrants for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released on own recognizance.

John Palfreyman Jr, 58, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 26, Wells Creek Rd, GH. False information, criminal, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and probation violation-custodial interference x 6.

Ashley Ray Roundtree, 34, Bellaire Wy, WC. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support. Released due to overcrowding.

8/14

Jake Cody Compton, 27, Sarah Ln, EP. Failure to appear for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Clifton Ray Williams, 57, N. River Rd, GH. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Brandon Allen Crum, 24, Antioch Rd, WC. Burglary 1, theft 2, and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance. Released on own recognizance.

Shane Allen Hutchinson, 31, 2nd Ave, GH. Contempt violation of a no contact order.

Elizabeth Eileen Bilyeu, 55, Falcon St, WC. Out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Failure to appear for criminal mischief.

8/15

Edward Alan Hoffman, 60, 2nd St, GH. Giving false information/gun. Released on own recognizance.

Timothy John Clinton Bey, 25, Mesa Dr, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear for contempt of a no-contact order.

Leslie Jean Rideout-Searcy, 52, Antelope Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol, endangerment x 3, and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Travis Charles Lamensdorf, 26, Hwy 140, EP. Distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and custody violation.

Michael Ray Watts, 26, Schoolhouse Ln, SC. Contempt.

8/16

Alexander David Kinney, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Mail theft, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft 2, and theft 3.

Joe Randall Thompson, 24, 2nd St, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, mail theft, theft 2, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, and out of county warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft 3.

Lawrence Carl Hunsley, 56, Prospect. Assault 4, harassment, and failure to appear: Assault 4 x 2, harassment, and menacing. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.