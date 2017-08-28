by

SHERIFF

8/14

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

8/17

Gerald Lee Ellis, 58, Division Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Daniel Lee Burg, 51, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Derek Joseph Atler, 22, Candis Dr, EP. Parole violation/custody violator.

8/18

Sam Edward Smith Jr, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for burglary 2.

Jennifer Michelle Sams, 40, WC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Joan Marie Quinn, 80, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Hit and run and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Antonio Miranda Ledesma, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for attempted assault, parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, distribution of a controlled substance/cocaine, manufacture of a controlled substance/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, attempting to elude/foot, and tampering with evidence.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Sean Fredrick Niemi, 52, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Gabriel Perez, 26, Atlantic Ave, WC. Custody violator.

8/19

Skye Robert Fugate, 30, GH. Assault 4, stalking, and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Bill Wesley Spencer Jr, 33, W. Dutton Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

8/20

Randy Ray Doty, 46, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for tampering with a witness. Released due to overcrowding.

8/21

Gregory Craig Lindley, 72, Avenue A, WC. Failure to appear: Trespassing 1, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and theft 3.

Chad Allen McPherson, 25, Maple St, SC. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, Meadow Ln, EP. Failure to appear: Burglary 2, theft 2, theft of service, criminal mischief 1, criminal mischief 2, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brittney Lorna Hooper, 28, 27th St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

8/22

Mack Lee Ceideburg, 52, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for manufacture of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 28, Kimberly Ct, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 42, Via Verde Cr, WC. Failure to appear for trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Richard Drew Wilson, 25, St. Clair Wy, EP. Interference with a peace officer. Released due to overcrowding.

8/23

Michael E Bird, 69, 26th St, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Shania Lokelani Uyehara, 20, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Assault 4 x 2, harassment, and endangerment.

Shana Marie Garibay, 36, Meadow Ln, SC. Felony weapon possession x 2 and theft 1 x 4. Released on own recognizance.

Anthony James Winsbury, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Driving while suspended x 2, parole violation for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, manufacture of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 1 x 2, burglary 1, felony possession of a weapon, and felony possession of a restricted weapon.