White City Racing

The R. Charles Snyder Salute is the biggest IMCA Modified race of the year on the West Coast, and it’s happening at Southern Oregon Speedway on September 2nd and 3rd. The Labor Day Weekend event was created to pay tribute to the long time announcer at Medford Speedway and Southern Oregon Speedway, R. Charles Snyder. Snyder passed away in 2015.

Charles was one of the most popular radio DJ’s in the Medford area for over 40 years. He had a hand in promoting rock concerts in the area and would lend his voice to help various causes through the years. It was in 1976 when he went to Medford Speedway to see how racing announcers do their job. Little did he know that the regular announcer would not show up that night, and he was called into action to announce the races. Thus began Snyder’s love of auto racing.

He announced at Medford Speedway until the track closed in 1989. When Southern Oregon Speedway opened, he started announcing there and continued to announce for over a decade. He even announced at Yreka. Charles was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt and followed the news on him very closely. He was also a big James Bond fan. He had one of the largest collections of Bond memorabilia in North America and even attended three different movie premieres in England.

The community mourned his passing, but nothing was ever officially done for him at the track. Speedway management contacted Snyder’s family about the possibility of having this race, and they were happy to see the track add it to the 2017 schedule. His son Travis has even brought in some sponsorship to guarantee that the winner of the IMCA Modified Main Event will receive a $5,000 payday. More importantly, the event will honor the beloved announcer. The scoring tower will be dedicated to him as the R. Charles Snyder Memorial Race Tower.

The IMCA Modifieds have had a big race on the schedule since the track opened in 1996, and that will continue to be the case this year. The money at the top for Sunday’s finale will entice some of the best drivers on the West Coast to come race. It’s $5,000 to win, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third and $1,000 for fourth. Drivers get a minimum of $200 to start the Main Event, and entry for car and driver is only $100.

Saturday’s qualifying format gives each racer two heat races, and they will earn points in those races to determine who qualifies for the big race. The remaining drivers will be in the B and C Main Events. Saturday will have an invitational Main Event for the track’s regular weekly purse. The Top 3 finishers in the first round of heat races qualify for that race, which will close Saturday night’s program.

IMCA Sport Modifieds will be racing both nights as well. Their heat races on Saturday night will determine who makes Sunday’s $650 to win race. Top heat finishers also qualify for Saturday’s invitational race, which pays a regular purse. The SODCA Dwarf Cars will run both nights, and their Sunday Main Event will offer a $1,000 payday to the winner.

Local IMCA Modified stars will be lining up at the gate to take on the visitors coming to town for a shot at the big money. Point leader Jesse Bailey and his closest rival Albert Gill are anticipated along with seven time champion Mark Wauge, Matt Duste, Ray Kniffen Jr., Preston Jones, James Welshonse and Duane Orsburn. The Sunday race will also be an IMCA points paying race, and the increase in car count will make things more challenging for the leaders.

Likewise, the IMCA Sport Modifieds have a good battle between reigning champion Mike Medel and Willie McFall, and just a few points separate the two going into the big Sunday race. After back to back wins, Rich McCoy is closing in fast, and the anticipated car count increase gives him a good shot at closing in on the lead duo. Two time champions Jorddon Braaten and Dwayne Melvin are anticipated along with other top locals such as Justin McCreadie, A.J. Parker and Jesse Merriman.

The R. Charles Snyder Salute is shaping up to be a huge event that you won’t want to miss. Gates will open at 5 PM and the first race will be at 7 PM both nights. Ticket prices will be made available on the website. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.