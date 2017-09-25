by

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

My heart beats faster. I smell it, the unmistakable fragrance of autumn. I see blazing color sliding down a tree, like a woman slipping a dress over her head. Autumn’s palette is my favorite, and crisp air invigorates.

Renee and I enjoyed a great summer, but now I wake from my heat lethargy. I gladly trade sweltering for a few shivers. I’ll miss sandals and sundresses, though sweaters and boots suit me better.

Autumn triggers childhood memories of New York autumns, of a stunning color show, of the fragrance of burning leaves (millions of which I personally raked). Mom started producing two apple pies a week, Dad’s favorite. (Charlotte inherited that gene, not I.) I hoarded horse chestnuts in my closet until Mom made me toss my stash.

Fall cooking involves large pots and coarse chopping, easy dinners. Broth plus the last of the garden veggies, or what you rummage from pantry or freezer. Stir up a big batch of pasta sauce. Soup and sauce plus a freezer, and you’re ready for busy nights and the upcoming holidays.

I asked other autumn lovers to tell me their reasons. Wesley agreed about sweaters, adding, fires in the fireplace. Michael welcomes rain, while Jay likes to hunt and watch and attend footballs games. A Bend friend thinks of hints of snow, and Sue in high desert country likes harvest, the smell of apples and pumpkin pie spices, and golden sage blooming. Terri agrees about the fragrances. She also mentioned renewal.

Anne likes the distinction of the three of four seasons and the bounty of root vegetables to roast. Writer friend Bonnie notes, time to get cozy beneath warm blankets and inside soft sweaters. Carroll loves the way the light changes to give all the world a golden hue. Codi likes the layers of clothes and that autumn hosts her birthday. Her cat’s more snuggly, too. Beverly prefaced every statement with “crisp,” and so it is. Peggy will dig out the two cloth scarecrow dolls she and her grandma stitched together. She also enjoys Jacksonville’s haunted trolley ride. Emily and a girlfriend go to country estates and stop for a caramel apple on the way home. Janet in Albuquerque enjoys the Balloon Fiesta and living indoors more.

No one mentioned candy corn, my autumnal—just had to use that word—indulgence. ‘Tis the season. We’re due a few more warm days, but autumn is coming. And really, what’s not to like?!