4h wins at State Fair

by

Seventeen Jackson County 4-H members recently traveled to Salem to compete in livestock evaluation at the Oregon State Fair. In a grueling six-hour state competition, these individuals evaluated four species of livestock in multiple classes, answered questions on these classes and gave memorized oral reasons defending their placings. Jackson County swept both the senior and intermediate divisions.

In the senior division, the team of Andrew Gmirkin and Paige Millard from Eagle Point High and David Gladman and Macen Keller from Crater will represent the state of Oregon in the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in Louisville, Kentucky on 14 November. Gmirkin earned his first belt buckle as high individual and Millard and Keller placed 9th and 10th individually. The team handily won both the Swine and the Reasons divisions with all four team members in the top ten in Reasons and Questions. Crater student, Jorden McKinnen also competed in the challenging senior contest.

Twelve Jackson County 4-H members competed in the Intermediate Contest. Jonwyn Ayres won the high individual, Tyler Gifford placed 3rd, Sydney Baldwin took 5th, Paige Pesterfield was 7th and, Braydon Dunbar earned 10th. Close on their heels was Lane Magerle who placed 17th. The Intermediate team was 115 points above their next nearest competitor and won every species as well as Reasons. Other contestants representing our county included Makena Clevenger, Abigail Radamacher, McKenzie Thompson, Jarett Dalton, Jazmin Clevenger, and Katie Howell.

The Jackson County 4-H Judging program is coached by Dr. John Edwards, Jesse Warntjes, and Lynn Gladman and is open to any interested 4-H member countywide. Competitors in livestock evaluation can earn scholarships, including full rides to collegiate teams at both the junior and senior college level. Competition provides valuable public speaking skills, lifelong friends, and travel opportunities.

The Oregon State Champion Senior Team is presently fundraising to travel to the North American International Livestock Exposition to represent Oregon in the national 4-H contest. If you wish to donate to this worthwhile endeavor and support our youth, make your tax-deductible donation to: Jackson County 4-H Association, 569 Hanley Road, Central Point, OR 97502. Please indicate on the memo line of your check “Livestock Judging Team”. Your support is greatly appreciated.