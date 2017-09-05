by

Eagle Point TOPS chapter 0545 held installation of officers recently when presiding officer, Marjorie Johnson welcomed the 2017-2018 newly elected.

She used a rainbow theme and presented candles & holders adorned in brilliantly colored flowers to leader: Susan Smith, co-leader, Pat Ruth, Secretary Kay Tooker; Treasurer, Donna McIntyre; Weight Recorder, Evie Forbes; Assistant Weight recorder, Marilyn Gossett. Certificates and charms were appreciation gifts.

Past Committee Chairmen were thanked with gifts. Sunshine – Jennie Young. Fund raisers-Trish Ferris and Marjorie Grotting. Coffee and cleanup- Margo O’Neal, album and publicity, Kay Tooker; Set-up Tony and Marjorie Johnson; Leader Susan Smith gave notes of encouragement to everyone.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight loss support group. We meet weekly at the Butte Creek Baptist Church Hall on Royal Avenue. Join us at 8:00 a.m. or call 541-830-1503 for information.