EVENTS 9-12-17

EAGLE POINT

Keep Ahead of Stroke and Heart Attack – Free Lecture

September 25, 5 – 7 p.m. at the Eagle Point Community Center 17 South Buchanan.

Visit health information booths from 5-6 p.m. and enjoy refreshments: Hands only CPR, blood pressure monitoring, local EMS services and others. The presentation by Cory Bergey D.O., Emergency Department Director of Providence Medford Medical Center, will be from 6 – 7 p.m.

EAGLE POINT GOLF COMMUNITY FALL YARD SALE

Sept.29 & 30 from 8-5 and Oct.1, 9-2. Residents host the sales in their own yards throughout the community. Check out all the streets off EAGLE POINT DR, RT JONES and GLENWOOD. WATCH FOR SIGNS. Questions, call Martha 541-621-0059.

Wood House 4th Annual Harvest Festival

12988 Highway 62, 1.4 miles north of Eagle Point.

September 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

September 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Antique tractors, antiques, farm displays, craft vendors, jewelry, misc. and food vendors. Free Parking! Free tours of the Wood House! Admission: $2, seniors (65 and older) & children (7 – 12): $1. Kids 6 and under are free. All proceeds go directly to the Wood House. For more information, call 541-826-2177.

The Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum will be selling their calendars at this event as well as raffle tickets. The first prize was donated by the Cow Creek Tribe of Indians and will include an overnight stay at 7 Feathers and $75 in a meals certificate. The second prize will be a $45 Walmart certificate.

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-499-5676.

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Summer hours now in effect, Thursday, 12-4, Fri, Sat & Sunday 10-5.

2018 Calendars are available and will be on sale at the museum and the Upper Rogue Independent Newspaper office at $10 each.

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Eagle Point Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Grange, 5 S. Shasta Avenue in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry –New Hours/New Day Starting August 7

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m.at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. All early arrivals before the posted time of 3:30 p.m. will be turned away. NO EXCEPTIONS. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-826-4334

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 1 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 p.m. mixed, Monday 6 p.m. women, Wednesday 7 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. women, Friday 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees and volunteers. Summer hours are from May 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017 Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month, May through September at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For times and information: 541-261-7756.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets the third Monday for coffee each month at Crackin’ N Stackin’ from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Baptist Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Music in the Park

September 16, 5 – 7 p.m. Featuring 33 String Drive (formerly, Siskiyou Summit) playing bluegrass music. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Upper Rouge Community Center will have light dinner and snacks for sale before and during the performance. Parking is available across the road at the dental office lot. For more information, call 541-878-2225.

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. September 19, Dan and Carole will present a fascinating history of “Pirates”. Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

New office hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. Last lunch will be August 30. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

No summer activities or field trips.

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

95 Cleveland Street, Shady Cove 541-878-2166

Worship service: Sunday 10 a.m.

www.stmartinshadycove.org or stmshadycove@gmail.com

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. –1:00 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held the last Friday of every month.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

TRAIL

Trail Creek Tavern Museum

144 Old Highway 62, Trail, Oregon

Starting April 20, 2017, the museum will be open Thursday – Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Docents from the Upper Rogue Historical Society will be there to answer any questions.

BUTTE FALLS

Butte Falls Active Club

Meets at the Butte Falls Community Center.

The Butte Falls Active Club is looking for new members, volunteers and ideas. Youth and children are welcome. For more information, call 541-892-2775 or online at buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com.

PROSPECT

Prospect Branch Library

Saturday Afternoon at the Movies

12 – 2 p.m. at the Prospect Branch Library.

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 300 Mill Creek Drive. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Access is 2nd & 4th Friday every month, 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Nazarene Church. Open to all individuals and families in Prospect of low income, who are in need of groceries. If anyone needs a ride or food delivered please let us know.

Any questions contact Cheryl Reynolds 541 560-3679.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

September 12 – Petros (chili salad), corn muffins & dessert.

September 19 – Cubano sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cup & dessert.

September 26 – Tacos, rice and beans & dessert.

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

Meet the Author – Author’s Corner

October 7, 1 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Book-Mark Bookstore, The White City Shopping Center, White City, OR.

Meet local area published authors, hear about why they write and what they write, have your new books autographed, get inspired, educated and entertained in free lectures and workshops. Learn how to get your own book published and enjoy sample treats from the NEW Herb Guy’s Cookbook.

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Classic Movie and Popcorn at the White City Library

Every third Wednesday, 1 – 3 p.m.

September 20 – Julie Andrews made her Oscar-winning film debut as the “practically perfect” Mary Poppins, a magical nanny who enlightens the lives of everyone she meets while caring for a stiff banker’s two children in London in the early 1900s. (G-1964)

Every Tuesday Reading Circle

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Feel too old for story time, but have an urge for the joys of sharing a book? Join our reading group for families, school-age children, and adults. We will read poetry and short stories, share any memorized poems, learn poetry styles, write, and have fun!

Digital Download Workshops

September 13, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the White City Library. Free workshops for community members interested in learning how to download library e-books, audiobooks, television shows, movies, and music, all of which are free services available with a JCLS library card.

LAKE CREEK

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

Lake Creek Historical museum open Every Friday and Saturday,10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Winter hours begin in October and the museum will be open Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

Monday Movie Classics:

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

Featuring Marlon Brando

September 18: A dockworker and washed-up boxer struggles under the “pier” pressure of mobsters who control the waterfront on which he works. A Best Picture winner. (1954 NR)

September 25: In 1789, a British naval officer leads a revolt against an abusive, tyrannical ship captain in the South Pacific. A Best Picture nominee. (1961 NR)

JACKSON COUNTY

OSU Southern: Oregon Research Center: Goat Education Day, “Get Yer Goat”

September 23, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the auditorium of SOREC. Cost: Adults, $35; Youth, $20; Cheese Making workshop, $50. Register on line http://bit.ly/JacksonGoatEdDay2017 or contact Paula Burkhalter at 541-776-7371 or paula.burkhalter@oregonstate.edu

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Free Lunchtime Movies

Select Wednesdays, 12 noon – 2:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library.

September 13 – A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners. (PG, 2017)

Digital Download Workshops – Medford

Learn how to download library eBooks, audiobooks, television shows, movies, and music, all of which are free services available with a JCLS library card.

September 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

September TED Talks: Immigration

September 26, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Library. The presentation will include video lectures by Anand Giridharadas: Atale of two Americas and the mini-mart where they collided, Tan Le: My immigration story, Sayu Bhojwani: Immigrant voices make democracy stronger, and Luma Mufleh: Don’t feel sorry for refugees – believe in them.

Simplified Tai Chi at the Medford Library

Every Tuesday, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Simplified Tai Chi welcomes participants of all ages and ability levels to attend on a walk-in basis.

10 – 10:30 a.m.: Beginners

10:30 – 11 a.m.: Beginners and advanced together

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Advanced students only

Second Tuesday Book Chat

The second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library.

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Weekends from 1 – 3 p.m.

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 am. Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

CALENDAR

9/12 Tuesday

URCC- Yoga Basics 8:30-9:30 a.m.

SC Book Club-3 p.m. SC Library

Babies & Wobblers-1:30 p.m. SC Library

Preschool Story Times-10 a.m. WC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 12 – 6

WC Library 10 – 2

9/13 Wednesday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

St. Martin’s Healing Service 12-2 p.m.

Wii Activity 2:30-4 p.m. SC Library

URCC Community Lunch 12 p.m.

Preschool Story Time-11 a.m. EP Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 2 – 7

WC Library 12 – 5

9/14 Thursday

URCC Yoga Basics 8:30 a.m.

EP Senior Center Game Day 12:30 p.m.

EP TOPS 8:30 a.m.

SC TOPS 9:00 a.m.

EP Library 12 – 6

WC Library 12 – 5

9/15 Friday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

Babies & Wobblers-11 a.m. EP Library

Preschool Story Time-10 a.m. SC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 10 – 5

9/16 Saturday

EP Library 10 – 4

WC Library 10 – 4

9/17 Sunday

9/18 Monday

URCC Aerobics 8 – 9 a.m.