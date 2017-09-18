by

Needed—More Neighborhood Watch Groups

By Flo C. Blake

For the Independent

Security devices, such as cameras, special lighting, and, alarms may help protect our homes. Problem with cameras, however, is that crooks often wear ski-masks, sunglasses and hoodies that disguise their images. Motion-sensor lights become activated by just that—anything producing motion, including pets, squirrels, breeze-propelled tree limbs, or bushes. Professional alarm systems generally work well to deter home burglaries.