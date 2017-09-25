by

President Teddy Roosevelt Visits Medford

As a benefit for the Butte Creek Mill Foundation, President Teddy Roosevelt will be performing at the Smullin Center. Tickets are just $25, and Teddy and the Smullin Center have donated their performance and venue so all the proceeds will go to the Butte Creek Mill Foundation. This is a Broadway like one man act that receives rave reviews throughout Oregon for his performance. We thank the Oregon Historical Society and Wells Fargo for this opportunity. Tickets are available at: buttecreekmill.com.