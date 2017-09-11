Public Safety Reoort

by

SHERIFF

8/29

Lois Jane Stevenson, 55, Craiglea Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

8/31

Jason Edward Hicks, 45, Falcon St, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 23, Avenue H, WC. Parole violation for burglary 1.

Jasmine Beth Kenton, 19, Avenue A, WC. Assault 4 x 2, menacing, and harassment x 2.

Cameron Michael Rohde, 30, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for burglary 1, theft 1,and interference with a peace office and failure to appear and failure to pay for burglary 2.

9/1

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 28, Kimberly Cr, WC. Driving while suspended x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Dominique Ashton Esqueda, 24, Avenue A, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Sarah Marie Prinslow, 24, Sweet Ln, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Jessica Ann Fenn, 32, Hwy 62, Trail. Contempt and failure to appear: ID theft, theft 1, theft 2, trespassing 1, burglary 1 x 2, burglary 2, and contempt violation of a restraining order x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Ryan Wayne Winsbury, 46, Buck Rock Rd, Trail. Parole violation for burglary 2.

Sterling Levi Williams, 28, Crowfoot Rd, Trail. Contempt violation of a restraining order and resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/2

Paul Scott Brewer Jr, 43, Cedar Ave, BF. Disorderly conduct 2, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, robbery 1, robbery 2, and failure to appear for contempt of non-support.

David Wade Miller, 43, Karic Wy, EP. DUII/alcohol and out of county warrant for failure to appear/DUII.

Rohn Buttolph, 51, Stevens Rd, EP. Failure to appear for aggravated harassment and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Isaac Lee Stephenson, 32, Fish Lake Rd, BF. Failure to appear: Burglary 1, burglary 2, criminal mischief, and theft 1 x 2, and failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2.

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 33, Leafwood Dr, EP. Theft 2 and parole violation for theft 1.

Sandra Eve Moore, 41, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Theft 3 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, attempt to elude/vehicle, and reckless driving. Released due to overcrowding.

9/3

Kenneth David Mazzuola, 54, Worthington Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, criminal mischief, and hit and run. Released due to overcrowding.

Joseph Frank Ducs, 18, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Assault 4, harassment, and endangerment. Released on bail.

Christopher Lee Wall, 25, Avenue G, WC. Interference with a peace officer, strangulation, coercion, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Drew Herbert Telford, 35, St. Andrews Wy, EP. Parole violation for driving while suspended and out of county warrants for driving while suspended and failure to appear.

9/4

Jason Ray Spiva, 45, Merlee Cr, EP. Failure to appear: DUII/drug, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, interference with a peace officer, and contempt for non-support. Released due to overcrowding.

Brittney Lorna Hooper, 28, 27th St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Alicia Danielle Cox, 28, Maple Ct, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Aaron Jovan Criss, 35, Maple Ct, WC. Custodial violation x 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear: Attempt to elude/vehicle x 5, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, reckless driving x 4, and trespassing 2.

9/5

Justin Carl Hunsley, 33, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/marijuana (less than an ounce). Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joseph Dean Stone, 49, Gramercy Dr, WC. Driving while suspended. Process only.

Kevin Donald Barnes, 49, Whitetail Ln, SC. Driving while suspended. Process only.

Joel George Carpenter, 66, Hwy 62, Trail. Theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Heather Ann Anderson, 40, Brigham-Brown Rd, EP. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

9/6

Jose Ramon Quezada-Rios, 33, Falcon St, WC. Attempted trespassing 1. Home detention.

Samuel L Tinsley, 66, St. Andrews Wy, EP. Attempted sex abuse 1 x 3 and sex abuse 3 x 3.

Andre Leon Bilodeau, 35, Lampman Rd, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.