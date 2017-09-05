Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

8/21

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, Meadow Ln, EP. Criminal mischief and theft of service. Released due to overcrowding.

8/23

Carmen Victoria Ceremony, 38, N. Platt Ave, EP. Failure to appear for harassment. Community Justice Work Center.

8/24

Josiah Flynn Saunders, 24, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Shanon Ray Gossman, 38, Worthington Rd, EP. Failure to appear: Coercion x 4, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana, interference with a peace officer, criminal mischief, driving while suspended, resisting arrest, attempt to elude/vehicle, and attempt to elude/foot.

8/25

Dalton Kane Bradley, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Distribution of a controlled substance/heroin x 2 and attempt to elude/vehicle.

Cameron Sawyer Michael, 25, Dodge Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Kristopher Alan Baldwin, 28, Sarma Dr, SC. Parole violation for felony weapon possession.

John Martin Phelan, 63, Hale Wy, WC. Attempted murder, assault 2, assault 3, assault 4, and strangulation.

8/26

Carrie Ellen Tier McCracken, 61, Kitty Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Craig Stuart Lausmann, 60, S. Royal Ave, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Alvaro Haro Jr, 28, Rocio Dr, WC. Parole violation for rape 2 and failure to appear for harassment.

Louie John Collier, 25th St, WC. Trespassing 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/27

Katelynn Elois Whipps, 27, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and parole violation for violation of custody.

Louis Roy Baldovino, 74, Glenwood Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 32, Ball Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/marijuana and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, burglary, theft 2, theft 3, and criminal mischief.

Matthew Wayne Manninen, 24, Avenue H, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

8/28

Sean Thoran Eason, 45, Modoc Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and endangerment x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Richard Wayne Savage, 48, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for theft 3 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/29

Christopher Alan Callaway, 44, Greenmoor Dr, EP. Laundering money, conspiracy to import/export marijuana, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance/marijuana. Released on own recognizance.

Donald Vernon Satterly Jr, 59, Hammel Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone, trespassing 2, and theft 3. Released on own recognizance.

Joseph Daniel Barbee, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Fugitive/Oklahoma and failure to appear for theft 3.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 31, Sandi Wy, EP. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, assault 4, and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Omar Alonso Quinonez-Aispuro, 32, Onyx St, EP. Attempt to elude/foot. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Timothy John Colley, 42, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for burglary 2 and criminal mischief x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

8/30

Justin Lee Knight, 35, Lampman Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Santiago Delacruz-Mercado, 27, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to display license. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Bret Scott Walker, 46, Danconia Dr, Trail. Failure to appear for criminal mischief 2 and theft 3.

8/31

Pamela Darlene Porter, 70, Citadel Rd, Trail. Driving while suspended.