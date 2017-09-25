Sheriff report

by

9/14

Victoria Paulanne McDougall, 29, Atlantic Ave, WC. Parole violations for possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 1. Community Justice Work Center.

Ricardo Delatorre, 28, Antelope Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released on own recognizance.

Shelly Ann Norwood-Walker, 34, Merry Ln, WC. Hit and run and driving while suspended x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Bartlett Preston Sayer, 34, Saddlebrook Wy, WC. Hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

9/15

Jill Elizabeth Schermett, 37, 2nd Ave, GH. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle x 2, theft 1, and burglary 1. Released on own recognizance.

Rachel Anne Bradley, 40, Beagle Rd, WC. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Adam James Hackworth, 38, Sherman Wy, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order x 2.

Ricardo Daniel Batres-Escobar, 24, Falcon St, WC. Parole violations: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, ID theft, contraband, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Laura Lyn Lemmon, 52, South St, BF. Theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Erika Shyann Clouse, 22, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Failure to appear: Burglary 1, theft 1 x 2, theft 2, forgery 1, forgery 2, ID theft x 2, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer. Released due to overcrowding.

9/16

Julie Nichole Parke, 38, Garrison Ave, WC. Failure to appear for theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Jordan Dale Agnew, 19, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Ronald Burton Ragsdale Jr, 28, Catalpa Ave, WC. Parole violation for attempted robbery 2.

Daniel Lee Hutchinson Jr, 35, Mountain View Dr, EP. Robbery 3, theft 2, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Tasha Lyn Swanson, 30, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/17

Rohn Buttolph, 51, Stevens Rd, EP. Disorderly conduct and menacing. Released due to overcrowding.

Amber June Williams, 29, Thunderhead Ave, WC. Failure to appear: Theft 1, attempted theft 1, theft 2 x 2, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Dwayne Paul Archuletta, 53, 2nd Ave, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jeremy Brian McElmurry, 41, Blackwell Rd, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kincaid Logan Foster, 23, Kelso St, EP. Theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Paul Barton Vanhoose, 43, Merry Ln, WC. Failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 3.

9/18

David Newton Everett Jr, 24, Hwy 62, SC. Felony possession of a restricted weapon and parole violation for felony weapon.

Wyatt Lee Forgey, 26, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. DUII/alcohol. Community Justice Work Center.

Nicole Loreen Gairson, 44, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Assault 3 and assault 4. Released on own recognizance.

Damon Alexander Newton, 23, Onyx St, EP. Theft 3. Released on own recognizance.

Sam Edward Smith Jr, 45. Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violation for burglary 2.

Enrique Rodriguez-Banuelos, 24, Kimberly Ct, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Carl Aden Bryning, 43, Tracy Ave, EP. Attempted forgery 1 and attempted theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/19

Christina Lynn Kelton, 35, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Bobby Stephen Owens, 72, Rock Creek Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Kenneth Fred Myers 52, Laurel Ave, BF. Contempt x 4 and failure to appear and failure to pay for contempt/non-support.

Sabrina Dawn Cavagnaro, 30, Stevens Rd, EP. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, hindering, attempt to elude/vehicle, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Amber June Williams, 29, Thunderhead Ave, WC. Disorderly conduct 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Robelio Salas Ybarra, 37, Falcon St, WC. Parole violation for theft 1.

9/20

John Taylor Ray, 29, Laura Ln, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Kirk Michael Smith, 26, Stardust Wy, WC. Assault 4. Home detention.

Sabrina Dawn Cavagnaro, 30, Stevens Rd, EP. Disorderly conduct. Released on own recognizance.

Raymond Richard Preston, 50, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Resisting arrest and interference with a peace officer.

Angela Marie Early, 36, Antioch Rd, WC. Contempt and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Failure to appear: Burglary 2 x 2, theft 2, and criminal mischief.

Johnny Saeteurn, 26, Clear View Wy, EP. Failure to appear for theft 1 x 2.