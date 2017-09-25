by

So Grateful for Guardians of E.P. Museum

By Flo C. Blake

For the Independent

How often citizens take some of life’s finest moments and treasures for granted. Sadder yet, they sometimes overlook or ignore these, as though they neither matter nor exist.

Fortunately, several dedicated, brilliant minds in our community appreciate the value of preserving history’s subtly entertaining artifacts. Thanks belong to the perhaps unsung, yet indefatigable, non-profit organization called Guardians of Eagle Point Museum. One visit to the structure at 202 North Royal Ave. should probably suffice to convert the most blasé among us.

The guest steps into what seemingly transforms into a nostalgic childhood-era classroom setting. Farther along, so many once-dimly-recalled, often-life-sized souvenirs of past eras invoke warmly-held feelings of gratitude. Enhancing the collection—Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Indian Tribe has loaned numerous historic items currently-showcased.

Although the Museum itself belongs to the City of Eagle Point, taxpaying citizens realize small municipalities’ budgets couldn’t possibly cover everything worth having. In recent years, Jackson County’s attempts at passing funding levies for historic preservation, failed to garner sufficient votes.

The Guardians stated objective?—To support the Museum and apply for grants to fund projects beyond the city’s scope of provision. They also accept donations, and rely on volunteers plus sponsors to help with historical events that showcase Eagle Point’s fascinating history.

Among recent donations proudly on display, an intricate model train exhibit complete with urban “storefronts,” autos, railroad tracks and signal gates, donated by Mr. Estep.

Augmenting its collection of train-related books, Author Scott Mangold autographed his personally-penned donation titled “Tragedy at Southern Oregon Tunnel 13.”

The current Roster of E.P Museum Guardians’ Officers includes:

William Lawson, President; Shari Lawson, Treas. Julie Thompson, Sec.

E.P. Museum Guardians’ dedicated Volunteers:

Vera Wood Jones;

Janet Walters;

Fran Morgan

Ginny Brown.

(Other persons might possibly have volunteered help anonymously or not necessarily in conjunction with the Guardians of the E.P. Museum. All donated time and labors are most appreciated.)

Phone 541- 826-4166. email: guardians.epm@gmail.com.