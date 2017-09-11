by

THE HERO’S HAT

Hats! Hats! Hats! There are all kinds of hats! Hats for fashion, hats for function, and hats for fun! My vote for the most beautiful hat, though, would result in a two-way tie. Tied for first place would be the Police Officer’s hat and the Firefighter’s hat!

Through the world, past and present and in the future, there have been and will be police officers and firefighters who sacrificed or will sacrifice their lives in order to keep people safe in their homes, their schools, their work places, their neighborhoods, and on their streets, plus, to keep property safe, as well.

These jobs demand a sacred sense of duty, personal acts of great courage and an unselfish willingness to serve their fellow man. Police Officers and Firefighters know full well that at any moment they may be called upon to lay down their lives in order to protect and rescue total strangers. Yet, they are woefully underpaid, grievously underappreciated by the public, at large, and in the case of the Police Officer, often thoroughly hated for simply appearing in uniform.

Theirs is a true and deeply-forged brotherhood. A group bonded together through common experiences, venting of stress, devoted camaraderie, dangerous situations and catastrophic events. They are called upon to deal with the most gruesome of sights and the most hideous of smells that this life has to inflict.

Their families are “unsung heroes”, as well. They cope with rotating shifts, separation on holidays, and mandatory overtime due to personnel shortages or budgetary cuts. This all pales in comparison with the unrelenting fact that, at any moment—day or night—a knock at the door or a ring of the doorbell, can mean the loss of their loved one and the shattering of a family, forever.

Granted, a small percentage of Police Officers and Firefighters have brought dishonor upon themselves and, consequently, the uniform, by their own corrupt behavior. Through wrongful acts, they have disqualified themselves for the public’s trust and from employment as public servants. But a vast majority, however, are faithful in the execution of their duties. In fact, many receive official recognition for stellar job performance. Some individuals are awarded for their devotion to duty, and, in some cases, extreme acts of bravery, while still living and breathing. But, all too often, they are recognized posthumously.

Their jobs are ultra-demanding, mentally, physically and emotionally. They constantly face a myriad of occupational hazards to life and limb; they are always subjected to the risk of investigation, litigation. Plus, their work, more often than not, is downright frightening.

Police Officers and Firefighters shoulder an awesome responsibility on the job and off, and this makes their professions very noble ones and they are deeply respected by this writer and many, many others, as well! In fact, if I ruled the world, they would receive the lawyers and doctors salary…period!!

May the ALMIGHTY bless each one of you, your loved ones and KEEP ALL of you safe! Amen!

Respectively in JESUS,

Mrs. Jacqueline S Glynn