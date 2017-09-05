The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

by

The Mysteries of the Peyton Covered Bridge – Part Two

Dennis Ellingson

In the early part of the 20th century many covered bridges were built in Oregon. More on the west side of the Cascades than on the east. The idea was to provide a dry path across a bridge and provide for protection of the bridge. Not surprising then is to find out that in this Upper Rogue area there was a covered bridge across the river. The bridges in themselves, with our western forests and waters, tend to make for very scenic places. And the Peyton Bridge could boast of that as well. Plus the land on either side of the bridge was part of the expansive Laurelhurst State Park.

I have talked with some who of have memories of traveling across the bridge, either walking or driving. Some storms and the Flood of ‘64 battered the bridge.

As I have talked with others regarding this bridge there has been some confusion in my mind of how long the bridge, as a covered bridge, lasted. We know that the 1964 flood devastated much of the Laurelhurst and McLeod area but there were other terrible storms and flood events as well before 1964.

I have been told that the “bridge is still there”, minus its covering. As to where exactly it is seems to be hard to pinpoint. Some have told me that it lies pretty much below the existing Payton Bridge on the north side of the lake that we travel today. Others say that it had to be farther south of there because of the steep canyons, perhaps as far south as in the area across from the marina area. I have my own thoughts as of this writing and they are a bit different than I first thought.

Another thing that is hinted is that the bridge did not directly across from East to West but more diagonal across the river. The descent and the ascent were steep and you traveled a few miles to make the big loop that took you from one side of the river to the other. Then as you traveled from the Laurelhurst side to the McLeod side you would make a rather steep ascent to join up with the Crater Lake highway. Much of the highway can be seen and walked on from Lewis Road down into the main body of the lake. Recently we walked a much degraded portion of it that seems to be the very area that you would have seen the lake. And most recently we walked a small portion of the Laurelhurst Loop on the eastside on Laurelhurst Road.

There are some old photos of the quaint bridge but one of the most intriguing images of the bridge and its location is a painting that hangs in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office located just below the great earthen dam.

The painting was made by Ada Andrews. It shows the bridge but also, if done as true to placement and scene, what the area looks like around the bridge. I believe we have stood as close to that spot as we could, when the lake depth was quite low.

And then there is this question; was it called the Laurelhurst Bridge or the Peyton Bridge? I’ve heard both.

We know that somewhere in the 1960’s, presumably because of the 1964 flood, the bridge was replaced with a concrete bridge that sat adjacent to it. The concrete bridge is still there today although under many feet of water most of the year.

Dean Weitman remembers taking his boys down to that newer bridge in the early 1970’s as the lake was filling. They fished off the bridge but he has no recollection of any remnant of the wooden covered bridge. Although as a child he does remember crossing it. Perhaps this old covered bridge is one of the most tantalizing memories of a time now gone.