by

The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Up the Grade – The Peyton Family

Dennis Ellingson

The Peyton family was a large family and some of the earliest settlers to this area. The area they lived in would have been near the Peyton Covered Bridge. The name lives on as the “new” bridge is also named after them.

This was a large and influential family, the patriarch being Rueben Peyton who settled in the area in the late 1880’s.

Ruben was a colorful character and had actually been an interpreter for the Indians and was a sharp shooter in an old Wild West traveling show.

Ruben and his wife Ora had ten children, Myrtle, Homer, James, Paul, Charles, Pearl, Ralph, Ruby, Alva and Lucy.

Rueben was responsible for one of the first post offices to officially operate for the Laurelhurst area. That post office operated from 1900 to 1912.

They were one of the first families to have an automobile and electricity on the Laurelhurst side of the river. Ruben also built a dance hall on his property but it only lasted a few years.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Peyton served as area medics. Ruben, who was very interested in Native American practices of medicine, learned much about how to use that which was around to provide healing. Mrs. Peyton was known to order medical books so as to keep up on what could be done for her neighbors. We might think of them today as our first responders who come to help us out when needed. Good neighbors mean goodwill to others.

Pictured in the two photos provided are the large Peyton family and son, Harold Peyton at the dedication of the new bridge in the late 1970’s.