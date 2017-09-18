Weekly police report

by

POLICE

8/21

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, EP. Arrested for criminal mischief 1 and theft of services 2 and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/burglary 2. Lodged in JCJ.

Richard Hamilton, EP. Cited for drinking in public and violating hours of park closure.

Macally Taylor, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.

8/22

Brittney Anne Boynton, 26, transient. Arrested on W. Linn Rd. and Hannon Rd EP on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Alejandro Meza, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to install interlock device, and warned for operation with non-standard lighting equipment.

Ronald Nunn, GH. Cited for speed violation, 75/55.

Ronald Williams, EP. Cited for failure to install interlock device and no valid operator’s license.

Adam Gwinn, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

Zachary Coover, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for defective tail light.

Thomas Freidel, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended, and warned for unsignaled or unlawful turn.

8/23

Jason Bates, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Richard Aguilar, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for expired registration and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Teresa Byersdorf, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.

Damon Newton, 23, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 3.

8/24

Coty James Meilicke, 23, transient. Arrested on S. Shasta Ave. EP for burglary 1 and theft 1. Lodged JCJ.

8/25

Kelly Cole, EP. Cited for speed violation, 70/55.

8/26

Dallas Tanner Compton, 23, transient. Arrested on Hwy 62, EP for trespassing 2. Lodged JCJ.

8/27

Louis Ray Baldovino, 74, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Joseph Maddox Mauck, 23, Trail. Arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/dangerous drugs. Lodged JCJ.

Matthew Wayne Manninen, 24, transient. Arrested on Avenue C, WC on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

Michael John Blankenship, 49, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, felon in possession of a weapon, and Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Hannah Hanson, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for expired registration and operating without required lighting equipment.

Abigail Thorne, EP. Arrested and cited for criminal mischief 3.