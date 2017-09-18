Weekly sheriff arrest report

by

9/6

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, Meadow Ln, EP. Burglary 2, theft 2, theft 3, trespassing 2, criminal mischief, and assault 3.

9/7

Brian Scott Sheldon, 60, Osprey Dr, EP. DUII/drug and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Parole violation for assaulting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

9/8

Lucio Haro, 26, 24th St, WC. Assault 4, harassment, and strangulation. Released due to overcrowding.

Carly Lee Ward, 37, Beagle Rd, WC. Out of county warrant for contempt. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Sonny JK Mosenthiem, 28, 4th ave, GH. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Austin Jared Saunders, 23, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft 1, and criminal mischief. Released due to overcrowding.

Gary Owen Moody, 30, Obenchain Rd, EP. Theft 2 and failure to appear for driving while suspended x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Jason John Robert Drayer, 31, Kyra Ln, WC. Failure to appear for endangerment and endangering a minor. Released due to overcrowding.

Robelio Salas Ybarra, 37, Falcon St, WC. Harassment, disorderly conduct 2, criminal mischief, and felony possession of aa restricted weapon. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Brittney Lynn Jones, 21, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Out of county warrant for theft x 3 and theft, identity theft x 23, credit card theft x 23, computer crime x 12, forgery 2, theft 3, and failure to appear for ID theft x 3, theft 2, and theft 3 x 3.

9/9

Robelio Salas Ybarra, 37, Falcon St, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order. Released due to overcrowding.

Elizabeth Eileen Bilyeu, 55, Falcon St, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Shana Marie Garibay, 36, SC transient. Theft 2 and failure to appear: Felony weapon possession x 2, theft 1 x 4, depositing trash in the water, and littering. Released due to overcrowding.

David Lee Faust II, 35, Meadow Ln, SC. Failure to appear for depositing trash in the water and littering and failure to appear and failure to pay for ID theft.

Randy Ray Doty, 46, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for violation of a stalking order x 5.

9/10

Melissa Renea Peck, 20, First St, Prospect. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Lehman Louis Adams III, 23, Loper Ln, Trail. Contempt violation of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Maria Dejesus Acosta, 27, Garrison Ave, WC. Disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dustin John Bell, 42, Hwy 62, EP. Failure to appear for theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

9/11

Brian Curtis Snoke, 29, Monta Vista Ct, EP. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/12

Rodger Elden Griffin, 33, Eagle Creek Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol and hit and run. Home detention.

Samuel Eric Butler, 52, N. De Anjou Ave, EP. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Andre Leon Bilode, 35, Lampman Rd, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jed Randall Burns, 33, Leafwood Dr, EP. Theft 1 x 2 and theft 3 x 2. Released on own recognizance.

John Eric Young, 40, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Parole violation for manslaughter.

Dylan Keith Hewlett, 25, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear for theft 1 x 2 and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael Allen Chandler, 51, WC transient. Contempt violation of a no-contact order x 25 and stalking.

Tamara Sheree Berhow, 44, Merry Ln, WC. Failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 3.

9/13

Jose Ramon Quezada-Rios, 33, Falcon St, WC. Attempted trespassing 1 and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 28, Kimberly Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and driving while suspended.

Jaymi Lynn Watson, 34, Antioch Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

9/14

Jeffrey Allen Michael Wright, 33, Sharon Wy, WC. Theft 3 and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2 and concealed weapon/knife.