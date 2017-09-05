White City Racing

by

White City, Oregon…August 26…Geoff Ensign won the $3,000 prize in the Cascade Wingless 360 Sprint Car Challenge Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Ensign teamed with famed San Francisco Bay Area car owner Ten Finkenbinder, and he won the eight lap Scramble to grab the pole for the Main Event. Ensign charged into the lead at the start of the big race and built a half lap lead by the time a lap 16 caution flag flew for debris on the front stretch. Just a lap got scored after the restart when a crash on the back stretch sent Sterling Kane flipping. Kyler Barraza made a pit stop after that incident, but he flipped on the back stretch in a spectacular ball of flames. Barraza was not injured. Ensign led the restart and scored the big victory. Cody Fendley held off Kyle Miller in a close race for second as Steve Hix and Jake Wheeler rounded out the Top 5.