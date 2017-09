by

Troy Foulger #49 and car owner Bill Bowers won $5,000 in the R. Charles Snyder Salute IMCA Modified race.

Two time IMCA Sport Modified champion Jorddon Braaten #84 came home $1,350 richer after his win in the R. Charles Snyder Salute.

Mason Lewman #9 picked up $1,000 for his first SODCA Dwarf Car feature win of the season.

Foulger Wins R. Charles Snyder Salute At Southern Oregon Speedway