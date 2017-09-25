Windermere Coat drive

by

This September, the Jackson County Windermere Real Estate offices will spend a month making sure local children are kept warm. Starting September 25, the public will be able to make donations of new or gently-used child-sized coats to multiple drop-off locations. Windermere brokers, staff and owners will pick up the donations, take them to the cleaners, and then deliver them to schools every Friday for one month (through October 19).

WHEN: September 25 – October 19, 2017

WHERE

Eagle Point

10558 Highway 62, Suite B2

Eagle Point, OR 97524

(541) 826-4181

bobitempler@windermere.com

vanvleet.com

Shady Cove

21675 Highway 62

Shady Cove, OR 97539

(541) 878-2249

trailsendsc@windermere.com

WHY: “This drive is a fantastic opportunity to make sure children in our community stay warm in the fall and winter. As last year’s rough winter taught us, keeping our community safe and healthy is a huge concern, and gathering these coats is a big step in that direction,” said John Zupan, Principal Broker at Windermere Van Vleet & Associates.

Led by local ABC affiliate, KDRV, Windermere has participated in Coats for Kids, an annual charitable campaign, since 2004. In past years, donations have reached the thousands, keeping southern Oregon children warm for the fall and winter months.