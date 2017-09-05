Youth pheasant hunt

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Oregon Hunters Association and the Arthur R. Dubs Foundation are jointly sponsoring the Pheasant Hunting days for youth in Southern Oregon. The hunt is scheduled for September 16 and 17.

Hunters must possess a Hunter’s Safety Card and that is just about all that is needed, except for the desire to hunt. Members of the Oregon Hunters Association will provide dogs, for those who wish to hunt over a dog, and several members will allow the use of their shotguns for the hunt.

In addition to a day of hunting, breakfast and lunch will be provided and each hunter will be allowed to take two birds.

Information is available from ODFW’s Clayton Berber at 541 826-8774.

This is a great opportunity for youngsters to learn about outdoor education and perhaps the first opportunity for several to experience their first hunt.