By Ralph McKechnie

Squash is one of my favorite veggies, it was always on the plate when we grew up in the 1950s. I don’t have as much now as then, but I still love the taste and texture of a good squash. My preferences are either the acorn squash or the butter nut. This recipes calls for the former, but as to the taste, either would work, it’s just that the acorn has this handy little shell to form a bowl for this Dish.