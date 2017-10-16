by

POLICE

10/1

Teresa Sheperd, 52, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 3.

10/2

Grace Kelly, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Kenneth Mazzuola, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and driving while suspended.

10/4

Victor Gutierrez, Trail. Cited for speed violation, 35/25 and speed violation, 53/20.

10/5

Kacey Arlene Wellenbrock, 36, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP for theft 2 and on two Medford Municipal Court and Clackamas County Superior Court warrants for failure to appear/theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Anthony Osborne, EP. Cited for speed violation, 35/25.

Daniel Logsdon, 35, Trail. Arrested and cited for theft 2.

10/6

Shyann Lantz, 21, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP for theft 3,and trespassing 1 and cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Lodged JCJ.

Ashley Marie Auger, 30, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP for OPB detainer: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin warrant and failure to appear warrants. Lodged JCJ.

Dustin Michael Scroggins, 32, Phoenix. Arrested on S. Royal Ave/E. Main, EP on Josephine County Circuit Court warrant for parole violation, assault 4/felony x 2. Lodged JCJ.

10/7

Douglas Alan Stanfield, 46, transient. Arrested on Hwy 62, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

Katherine Stuart, EP. Cited for operation with non-standard lighting equipment and expired registration.

10/8

Tiffany Anderson Burke, 24, EP. Arrested for theft 3 and Medford Municipal Court warrant, failure to comply/theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Joseph Francisco Teran, 37, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, contempt/non-support. Lodged JCJ.

Marvin Heatherington, EP. Cited for public urination.

Ronald Schacher, SC. Cited for expired registration.

Patricia Stewart, EP. Cited for speed violation, 42/28 and warned for failure to change name/address on driver’s license.