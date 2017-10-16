Area graduation rates

Oregon’s graduation rate overall average is 74.8%. Here are Southern Oregon school districts broken down by this category during the 2015 – 2016 school year:
Medford – 77.2%
Ashland – 88.2%
Central Point – 77.1%
Eagle Point – 64.8%
Klamath County – 76.4%
Grants Pass – 71.5%
Three Rivers/Josephine County – 67.7%
Rogue River – 73%
Oregon’s overall completion rate is 81.9%. This represents students earning a regular, modified, or extended or adult high school diploma or completing a GED within five years of entering high school. Here are Southern Oregon school districts broken down by this category during the 2015 – 2016 school year:
Medford – 83.2%
Ashland – 96.6%
Central Point – 87%
Eagle Point – 76.6%
Klamath County – 84.4%
Grants Pass – 77.5%
Three Rivers/Josephine County – 76.4%
Rogue River – 84.1%
Oregon’s overall drop-out rate is 3.9%. Here are Southern Oregon school districts broken down by this category during the 2015 – 2016 school year:
Medford – 3.8%
Ashland – 1.2%
Central Point – 2.7%
Eagle Point – 4.1%
Klamath County – 3.8%
Grants Pass – 4.6%
Three Rivers/Josephine County – 6.6%
Rogue River – 1.9%