Area graduation rates

Oregon’s graduation rate overall average is 74.8%. Here are Southern Oregon school districts broken down by this category during the 2015 – 2016 school year:

Medford – 77.2%

Ashland – 88.2%

Central Point – 77.1%

Eagle Point – 64.8%

Klamath County – 76.4%

Grants Pass – 71.5%

Three Rivers/Josephine County – 67.7%

Rogue River – 73%

Oregon’s overall completion rate is 81.9%. This represents students earning a regular, modified, or extended or adult high school diploma or completing a GED within five years of entering high school. Here are Southern Oregon school districts broken down by this category during the 2015 – 2016 school year:

Medford – 83.2%

Ashland – 96.6%

Central Point – 87%

Eagle Point – 76.6%

Klamath County – 84.4%

Grants Pass – 77.5%

Three Rivers/Josephine County – 76.4%

Rogue River – 84.1%

Oregon’s overall drop-out rate is 3.9%. Here are Southern Oregon school districts broken down by this category during the 2015 – 2016 school year:

Medford – 3.8%

Ashland – 1.2%

Central Point – 2.7%

Eagle Point – 4.1%

Klamath County – 3.8%

Grants Pass – 4.6%

Three Rivers/Josephine County – 6.6%

Rogue River – 1.9%