Around the House

by

Trick or Treat

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

“Where’s Waldo?” people asked. He lurked among other costumed kids at the Halloween party Renee and I attended. When I picked up my granddaughter, I had wondered, “Where’s Renee?” Instead of a pretty tween, a vampire opened the door, my little girl gone pasty-faced, black-eyed, and bloody. And wearing four-inch heels!

A classmate from her former school hosted the party, allowing Renee an opportunity to have fun and to say “Hey” to friends she no longer sees. There were about three dozen of us, children and adults. Candy ruled the night, but a few fruits and vegetables braved an appearance on the potluck table. The deviled eggs looked more devilish than usual, and the pasta was black, made so by the manufacturer using squid ink. Seriously! (It tasted normal.)

I donned Western garb. The hostess’s father asked the all-American question, “What do you do?” I told him I ran 50,000 head of cattle on a ranch I owned in Arizona, that I also owned a silver mine in Mexico. He asked how I managed it all. I bragged on my manager and excellent ranch hands, then realized he was actually buying my story. When I told him I write for local publications, he said I ought to be a fiction writer. Hmm…

We had fun that night, surrounded by laughter, loud kid chatter, candy-induced hyperactivity, and an assortment of characters—Indiana Jones, Minnie Mouse, a vampire that actually oozed blood (fake but totally creepy), an evil rabbit, zombies and other variations of underworld creatures. Did you know there are mummy piñatas?

For many, Halloween has become a bigger holiday than Christmas—another culture shift. Me? I’ve set two compost-grown pumpkins outside, uncarved, and a small fake one inside. The rest of my seasonal decorations are autumn-themed, leaning toward Thanksgiving.

My sister will be here on Halloween. We will take Renee trick or treating, and she’ll say, “Trick or treat.” My mom instructed her three children to ask, “Do you have anything for Halloween?” She didn’t want us playing any tricks on people. Yup, we were/are a literal family. That chilly last-day-of-October evening is when I’ll have opportunity to see not just the ghoulish, but streets filled with younger kids dressed as fairies, princesses, cowboys, Disney characters, and superheroes.

Still, be careful on the 31st. As James Whitcomb Riley warned in his poem, “Little Orphant Annie,” “An’ the Gobble-uns ‘at gits you ef you don’t watch out!”