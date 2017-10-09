Community Events

by

EVENTS 10-10-17

EAGLE POINT

Grief Share at the Eagle Point Community Bible Church

Beginning October 2, meetings are Mondays, 2 – 4 p.m. at 27 South Shasta Avenue, Eagle Point. The meetings will last for 13 weeks but one can come anytime during that period. There is a $15 charge for the workbook. Contact: Dee Harris 610-323-7791.

Eagle Point Friends of the Library Invite You to a Reception

October 12, 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle Point Library. Please join the Eagle Point Friends of the Library in honoring our hard working volunteers, touring the library, viewing our new Friends of the Library history display and enjoying some refreshments. There will be a drawing for a book of your choice and for a handmade book bag. Bring a friend if you’d like.

Halloween at the Wood House

Open House, Saturday, Oct. 28th, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the world famous Wood House 12988 Hwy. 62 in Eagle Point, 1.4 miles north of Eagle Point. Free homemade cookies from the historic Wood House stove by the “Cookie Lady” and free candy for the kiddies! Free Admission! Rumor has it that the Wood House is haunted; come see an actual photo of the Wood House ghost and prepare to have fun. For into call (541) 826-2177.

147th anniversary of the Wood House and an old Fashioned Christmas.

Open House Saturday, December 16, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. See what Christmas was like 147 years ago at the Wood House. Tours and refreshments, toys for the kiddies by Santa Claus. No admission charge. Christmas music, meet the “Cookie Lady” and get free Christmas cookie baked on the Wood House Kitchen Stove! (541) 826-2177 for information.

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-830-0355..

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Winter hours are now in effect: Fri., Sat. & Sunday, 11-4.

2018 Calendars are available and will be on sale at the museum and the Upper Rogue Independent Newspaper office at $10 each.

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Eagle Point Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Grange, 5 S. Shasta Avenue in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry –New Hours/New Day Starting August 7

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m.at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. All early arrivals before the posted time of 3:30 p.m. will be turned away. NO EXCEPTIONS. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-826-4334

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 1 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 12:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 p.m. mixed, Monday 6 p.m. women, Wednesday 7 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. women, Friday 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees and volunteers. Winter hours begin October 1, 2017: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month, May through September at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For times and information: 541-261-7756.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Adult Tablet Basics

Fridays, October 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Eagle Point Library.

Digital Download Workshop

October 19, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Eagle Point Library. Learn to access the Library’s electronic resources using the Libby app, Library2Go, and Hoopla services. Participants should come with a basic knowledge of the device (smart phone, tablet, or computer) they will be using to access materials, as not all formats work with all devices.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets the third Monday for coffee each month at Crackin’ N Stackin’ from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Baptist Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. October 17, Dan and Carole present “Mountain Men of Oregon. Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Adult Tablet Basics

Fridays, October 6, 13, 20 & 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shady Cove Library.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

New office hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

95 Cleveland Street, Shady Cove 541-878-2166

Worship service: Sunday 10 a.m.

www.stmartinshadycove.org or stmshadycove@gmail.com

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. –1:00 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held the last Friday of every month.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

TRAIL

Trail Creek Tavern Museum

144 Old Highway 62, Trail, Oregon

Closed for the winter. Will open in the spring of 2018.

BUTTE FALLS

Jam Session at The Landing

2nd Saturday of the month, starting October 14, 1 – 4 p.m. at The Landing in Butte Falls, hosted by Carl & Roberta Howard. This is an open jam session and refreshments will be served.

Ladies Weekly Bible Study

Beginning October 4, 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at the Butte Falls Community Church, 249 Broad Street. The study book is “Maybe It’s Time to Laugh Again, Experience Outrageous Joy” by Charles R. Swindoll.

Butte Falls Active Club

Meets at the Butte Falls Community Center.

The Butte Falls Active Club is looking for new members, volunteers and ideas. Youth and children are welcome. For more information, call 541-892-2775 or online at buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com.

PROSPECT

BBQ Chicken Dinner to Benefit Community Center

October 14, 5 p.m. at the Prospect Community Center. The menu by Lon & Cheryl Stockebrand and the Senior Lunch Ladies will feature: BBQ Chicken Quarters, Corn on the Cob, Coleslaw, Rolls & Dessert. Charge will be $12 and the proceeds will go to roof repair and maintenance on the Community Center.

The Prospect Lioness annual Holiday Bazaar

December 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Prospect Community Club, 300 Red Blanket Road, Prospect. Come support the community and enjoy local vendors and artisans selling their items. There will be homemade cookies, pies, cakes, jams, etc., a huge silent auction and many raffle prizes. Enjoy the Attic Treasures table with gently used items and participate in the fun cake walk throughout the day. Homemade soups and chili will be available for lunch, along with coffee and cocoa.

Prospect Branch Library

Saturday Afternoon at the Movies

12 – 2 p.m. at the Prospect Branch Library.

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 300 Mill Creek Drive. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Access is 2nd & 4th Friday every month, 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Nazarene Church. Open to all individuals and families in Prospect of low income, who are in need of groceries. If anyone needs a ride or food delivered please let us know.

Any questions contact Cheryl Reynolds 541 560-3679.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

October 10 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots & dessert.

October 17 – Tri-tip ‘sammies’, baked beans, salad & dessert.

October 24 – Mexican soup, bread & dessert.

October 31 – Baked potato bar with all the fixin’s & dessert.

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

The Nest – Parent Support Group/El Nidito – Grupo de Apoyo para Padres

2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the White City Branch Library. This event offers parent support, informational talks, activities for kids & parents and more! Light snacks will be provided from 12 – 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 541-500-0990.

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Classic Movie and Popcorn at the White City Library

Every third Wednesday, 1 – 3 p.m.

Computer Basics 1

Saturdays, October 7, 14, 21, & 28, 1 – 3 p.m. at the White City Library.

Every Tuesday Reading Circle

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Feel too old for story time, but have an urge for the joys of sharing a book? Join our reading group for families, school-age children, and adults. We will read poetry and short stories, share any memorized poems, learn poetry styles, write, and have fun!

Lions Turkey Bingo Fundraiser for all ages!

The Southern Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Center is hosting “Turkey Bingo” on Saturday, October 21st at Cascade Bingo in White City. All ages welcome. Doors open at 4 with games at 5. Three cards on a sheet for $1.00 per sheet. All winners receive gift cards for holiday turkeys. Blackout game wins a full holiday dinner. Door prizes, big raffle, 50/50, and a dessert auction. Proceeds help assist Lions clients with eyeglasses and hearing aids. Eagle Point Lions Club conducts vision and hearing screenings in the Upper Rogue. For more information call 541-779-3653.

LAKE CREEK

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

Lake Creek Historical museum open Every Friday and Saturday,10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Winter hours begin in October and the museum will be open Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

Monday Movie Classics:

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

Banned Books Take Two

October 16 – Nick Carraway befriends his nouveau riche neighbor, Jay Gatsby, shortly after his arrival on Long Island, and discovers much more than he bargained for. (1974, PG)

October 23 – Celie has led a scarred existence and how lives in fear of her domineering, abusive husband. However, she learns to stick up for herself after befriending the strong-willed Sofia, but it comes with a price. (1985, PG-13)

October 30 – Huckleberry Finn and Jim, an escaped slave, sail a raft down the Mississippi River in search of freedom and adventure. (1960, G)

Computer Basics III

Mondays, October 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Gold Hill Library.

JACKSON COUNTY

OSU Extension Service Classes

OSU Extension Auditorium, 569 Hanley Rd. Central Point. Register online: http://cit.ly/JacksonSmallFarms or http://extenson.oregonstate.edu/sorec/SF-classes or contact Paula Burkhalter, 541-776-7371.

October 16, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Practical, Low-Cost Grazing Management ($20 one/$30 two from same farm).

October 17, 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. Advanced Poultry Feeding for Small-Scale Commercial Flocks ($25 one/$40 two from same farm).

October 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Temporary Electric Fencing Workshop ($30 one/$45 two from same farm). Field location to be announced.

October 26, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Master Gardeners tour of Extension demonstration gardens for Fall color ($10 in advance/$15 at door). Register online: http://jacksoncountymga.org/call:541-776-7371.

November 4, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Master Gardeners annual gardening symposium at SOU/RCC Higher Education Center, 101 S. Bartlett St., Medford. Cost: $45, includes lunch. Register online: http://jacksoncountymga.org/winter-dreams-summer-gardens-symposium or call: 541-776-7371.

Wildlife Images will be at Jim Sigel Automotive on October 14th from 12 – 2 pm! Their staff and animal ambassadors will continue their commitment to education and selling Critter Car raffle tickets! When your purchase your ticket here at Jim Sigel on the 14th or any other day in the month of October we will purchase another one for you! Doubling your chance to win this great 2016 Honda Fit!

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Windows in Time Lecture: Grace’s Visit to the Rogue Valley

October 4, 12 – 1 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Ben Truwe, local historian, presents this promotional film made by local talent in 1915 showing Jackson County scenes and history.

Free Lunchtime Movies

Select Wednesdays, 12 noon – 2:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library.

October 11 – The story of a team of female African-American mathematicians, who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. (2016, PG)

October 25 – The Rebel Alliance makes a risky move to steal the plans for the Death Star, settin up the epic saga to follow. (2016, PG-13)

Simplified Tai Chi at the Medford Library

Every Tuesday, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Simplified Tai Chi welcomes participants of all ages and ability levels to attend on a walk-in basis.

10 – 10:30 a.m.: Beginners

10:30 – 11 a.m.: Beginners and advanced together

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Advanced students only

Second Tuesday Book Chat

The second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library.

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Weekends from 1 – 3 p.m.

Scary Story Writing Contest

Starting now through October 21, the Medford Teen Library is sponsoring a Scary Story Writing Contest. Come to the library and pick up a prompt and write a short scary story (500 words or less). A panel of judges will pick one or two of these stories to read at the annual Spooky Story Read-Aloud on October 30, from 5 – 6 p.m.

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

ASHLAND

Windows in Time Lecture: Grace’s Visit to the Rogue Valley

October 11, 12 – 1 p.m. at the Ashland Branch Library. Ben Truwe, local historian, presents this promotional film made by local talent in 1915 showing Jackson County scenes and history.

4th Annual Ashland Open Studio Tour

October 14 & 15. The Ashland Gallery Association sponsors the Ashland Open Studio Tour. The public is invited to tour the studios of the visual artist of this region including Ashland, Phoenix and Talent. On this tour you will have the opportunity to see working studios, works in progress and chance to engage with the artists and ask questions.

Ashland Branch Library – (541) 774-6996

Blast off with Rufus the Pig!

October 18, 3 – 4 p.m. at the Ashland Library. Join Author and Ashland resident Kim Griswell in the Children’s Department in a celebration of our favorite pig, Rufus.

Siskiyou Sleuths Book Group

Last Wednesday of the month, 3 – 4 p.m. at the Ashland Branch Library. This group discusses interesting mysteries and welcomes new readers.

October 25 – Deadly Harvest by Michael Stanley.

November 29 – Lives of the Twins by Rosamund Smith (a pseudonym for Joyce Carol Oates).

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 am. Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

CALENDAR

10/10 Tuesday

URCC- Yoga Basics 8:30-9:30 a.m.

SC Book Club-3 p.m. SC Library

Babies & Wobblers-1:30 p.m. SC Library

Preschool Story Times-10 a.m. WC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 12 – 6

WC Library 10 – 2

10/11 Wednesday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

St. Martin’s Healing Service 12-2 p.m.

Wii Activity 2:30-4 p.m. SC Library

URCC Community Lunch 12 p.m.

Preschool Story Time-11 a.m. EP Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 2 – 7

WC Library 12 – 5

10/12 Thursday

URCC Yoga Basics 8:30 a.m.

EP Senior Center Game Day 12:30 p.m.

EP TOPS 8:30 a.m.

SC TOPS 9:00 a.m.

EP Library 12 – 6

WC Library 12 – 5

10/13 Friday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

Babies & Wobblers-11 a.m. EP Library

Preschool Story Time-10 a.m. SC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 10 – 5

10/14 Saturday

EP Library 10 – 4

WC Library 10 – 4

10/15 Sunday

10/16 Monday

URCC Aerobics 8 – 9 a.m.