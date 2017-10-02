DNA Interest Groups: October 9 & 23

Twice a month, the DNA Interest Group meets at the Jackson County Genealogy Library to learn how DNA enables you to discover your family history, and helps to unravel the mysteries of DNA. Whatever your level of interest, a beginner or and advanced student, there is a meeting tailored for you!

October 9

October 23

Monday afternoons, October 9 and October 23, guest speaker Lorita Cushman facilitates DNA Interest Group meetings.is for an advanced DNA Interest Group – those who have had their DNA tested, and are advanced in working with DNA genealogy. Members in this group most likely know DNA terminology, have uploaded to GEDmatch and others sites, and have done an X-DNA inheritance chart and a match chart. TheDNA Interest Group is more for “beginners,” those who are new to the subject, who may, or may not, had their DNA tested.

October 9 & 23, 1pm-3pm; $5/Non-members, FREE/RVGS Members. Jackson County Genealogy Library, 3405 S. Pacific Hwy, Medford. Register in advance: call 541-512-2340, email: reception.JCGL@gmail.com, or drop by the library to sign up. If you have questions, contact Denise Salthouse at 805-448-1776, or denise.salthouse@gmail.com. For information about all RVGS events, visit www.rvgsociety.org.

[/hide_from]