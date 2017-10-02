DNA Interest Groups: October 9 & 23
Twice a month, the DNA Interest Group meets at the Jackson County Genealogy Library to learn how DNA enables you to discover your family history, and helps to unravel the mysteries of DNA. Whatever your level of interest, a beginner or and advanced student, there is a meeting tailored for you!
October 9 & 23, 1pm-3pm; $5/Non-members, FREE/RVGS Members. Jackson County Genealogy Library, 3405 S. Pacific Hwy, Medford. Register in advance: call 541-512-2340, email: reception.JCGL@gmail.com, or drop by the library to sign up. If you have questions, contact Denise Salthouse at 805-448-1776, or denise.salthouse@gmail.com. For information about all RVGS events, visit www.rvgsociety.org.
