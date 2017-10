by

Lancers Trash Eagles

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

The number 76 can have several different meanings.

For those of us a bit older, it reminds us of the year of our country’s bi-centennial celebration. It grades out to a “C” on a paper or test, a score regarded as merely average. And it would be considered a bit fast on the freeway, but usually not enough to grab the Highway Patrol’s attention.