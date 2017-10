by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

I spent one year of my life in Thailand, the menu there always included rice and veggies along with some meat. That of course, was when we ate off the air base, which we tried to do as often as possible because the food was better than what we had in the chow hall. The natives called it capat, we renamed it Cow-pot, but it was more commonly known in this country as stir fry.