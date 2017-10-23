Let’s do lunch

By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
Apples should be coming off the trees now, if they haven’t already. What do you do with all those tasty orbs when you run out of containers for applesauce? Well, here’s an option
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
Grocery Manager Needed Must have Experience Leading a Team, Inventory Management, Computer Skills, Positive … [Read More...]
By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
Apples should be coming off the trees now, if they haven’t already. What do you do with all those tasty orbs when you run out of containers for applesauce? Well, here’s an option
Sorry. No data so far.
Subscriptions - (541) 826-7700
Front Office - (541) 826-7700
Sales - (541) 826-7700
Graphics - (541) 826-7700
Editor - (541) 826-7700
P.O. Box 900. Eagle Point, OR 97524
151 Linn Road L 11 , Eagle Point, OR 97524
© 2017 Upper Rogue Independent • Custom Web Design by Paradux Media Group