by

The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Strawberries and More – The Ditsworth Family

Dennis Ellingson

Next in our journey we are traveling south, on Laurelhurst road. The existing highway crosses right over that area. In fact we cross a portion of a favorite area and farm known by many that lived there and the traveler as well. For many years that reason was huge, sweet, organic strawberries!

The large Ditsworth Family was one of the most influential families in the Laurelhurst and McLeod area. They were early settlers to the area starting in 1886 when the patriarch of the family, Jeremiah Franklin, began homesteading in the general area north of Stewart State Park. Jeremiah and his wife, Margaret, had eleven children, seven daughters and four sons. They were Hobart, Frank, Florence, Ora, Ada, Ida, May, Bertha, Hazel, Stewart and Gus.

The area, as well can be imagined, was a dense forest. Much of this was cleared to create very productive farmland with good soil for growing. Goats were used to take down much of the shrub and brush. Winters seemed to be harsher in those days according to many of the old-timers. The Ditsworth boys wore buckskins, while the girls, in the warmer months wore gingham dresses. Shoes wore out and so both boys and girls went barefoot or learned to wear buckskin moccasins.

Son, Hobart and his wife, Claire, had a place, along what is now called the Holy Water section just before the dam. It is noticeable by the Iris flowers that still grow and bits of foundation and old fencing.

It was son, Frank, that started the Ditsworth Strawberry Farm. Like the rest of the family, he was a colorful character and outspoken at times too. I love this Quote from Wallace Orht from “The Rogue I Remember” regarding Frank Dittsworth in talking with his young male employees: “He would lecture them on the evils of ‘cigareets and the demon rum”.

At the height of the business Frank would pay the locals and the itinerants 25 cents for a clean, full-weight, twelve cup crate.

The Ditsworth strawberry farm lasted for many years and a number of people I talked with had sweet memories of this place and Frank and Maude who were very congenial people. The strawberries were described as out-of-this-world sweet and huge. The work in the fields was described as hard but worth it although not necessarily done again as far as the kids thought.

Most of us have memories of picking strawberries in someone’s commercial field. It is hard work but it seems well worth it, especially if you can sneak a few berries into your mouth while you pick. These are the simple kinds of memories that we all seem to treasure so much. I guess that is why anyone I talked to about the strawberry field remembers it with fondest.

I have tramped around what I believe is the area where the fields were. Some of it is paved over by Highway 62. My hope was to find a few strawberry plants still growing. I have not, but I might look again.