by

Missed Chances Lead to Eagles Season-Ending Defeat

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

A competitive game through 2 ½ quarters got away from the Eagles in what became a 49-16 season-ending defeat against Marist Friday Night at Eagle Stadium.

The loss was their fifth in the last six games, wrapping up the season 3-6 with a 2-5 mark in Midwestern League play.

Devin Bradd answered an early Spartans score and swayed momentum with a 7-yard touchdown run, then ran in the two-point conversion to give the Eagles an 8-7 lead, their first (and ultimately only) lead at home this season.

Where it started to go wrong was late in the first half where a drive stalled in Marist territory, and with 27 seconds left Hagan Stephenson got behind the defense for a 61-yard touchdown reception. That gave the Spartans (5-4, 5-2 MWL) a 21-8 lead and the Eagles a punch in the stomach heading into half time.

“I think our age kind of showed, and some of our immaturity, some mental mistakes,” Eagles head coach Seth Womack said of the late first half touchdown. “That’s the one bright spot if you want to look at a bright spot. We’ve got a lot of young kids.”

The Eagles had a chance to close the gap by taking the opening kickoff in the third quarter. What resulted was a seven minute fifty-one second drive that unfortunately yielded no points. Marist scored on the next possession, extending the lead to 20.

With starting duel threat quarterback Reow Jackson out with a shoulder injury, Spartans relied on a strong ground game, led by 183 yards and five touchdowns from Aavonte Clark. The 5’10” 230-pound bruising senior picked up three of those touchdowns in the second half, allowing the Spartans to pull away.

Bradd put an exclamation mark to the end of his freshman season with 114 yards on the ground on 23 carries, with many of those yards coming after contact in moving the pile forward.

Cameron Morgan completed 8 of 15 passes for 110 yards, including an 18-yard score to Eric Parliament in the fourth quarter.

The home field was anything but friendly for the Eagles this season, with an 0-5 record, including four losses at Eagle Stadium. Excluding the season opening loss to Glencoe, played in Crescent City due to poor air quality, the defense allowed 235 points at home in four contests, an average of 59 per game.

“To say that we’re gonna change up our defensive scheme, I don’t know. We’re gonna look at it. We’re gonna look at everything. Last year we were I think the number three defense in the state running the exact same defense. Sometimes it’s not the X’s and O’s it’s the Jimmy’s and the Joes,” said Womack.

Defense notwithstanding, it was the third time in the last four seasons the Eagles were winless at home.