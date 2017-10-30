by

New Airport Director Hired

MEDFORD, OREGON — A new Director has been hired for the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR). The County Administrator, Senior Deputy County Administrator, Airport Director, County Counsel, HR/Risk Director, and a Representative from the Airport Advisory Committee forged a fast, yet thorough, process in selecting a new Airport Director. Applications had been received from across the United States with backgrounds in various levels of the airport industry. The selection process comprised of telephone interviews with seven accomplished candidates. The top three candidates then came to Medford for a site visit and tour of the Airport, meetings with management and operations staff at the Airport, and interview. Lastly, thorough reference checks were completed on the top two candidates. The County Administrator then made the final decision and extended the position offer to Jerry Brienza. Mr. Brienza will begin as Airport Director on November 27, 2017.

“I cannot thank, enough, the people who participated in this recruitment,” said Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan. “The meticulous search process and the people who helped to make this decision to hire Jerry Brienza did an outstanding and thorough job to find Bern Case’s successor. I look forward to working with Jerry, and Bern will be dearly missed.”

About Jerry Brienza

In 1992, Jerry Brienza obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation Management and was hired as Airport Operations Coordinator for the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. He worked there until taking a job with the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport in 1996.

In 1998, Mr. Brienza had an opportunity at the Palm Beach International Airport as Airport Operations Officer until 2002 when he transferred to Pueblo Memorial Airport in Pueblo, Colorado, as the Assistant Aviation Director, but quickly ascended to Aviation Director. In 2008, he was hired as the Airport Director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport in West Virginia.

“I am honored and inspired to accept this position at such an amazing airport. I thank the leadership of Jackson County for giving me this opportunity and words can’t say how excited I am to be a part of this dynamic community. Your airport is the most important economic driver for the region and, as a part of your team, we will continue our efforts to make MFR one of the most desirable air transportation facilities in Oregon,” shared Jerry Brienza.