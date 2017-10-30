Nine receive Eagle Scout

by

Nine Young Men from the Rogue Valley Receive their Eagle Scout!

Nine young men from BSA troop 102 recently earned their Eagle Scout awards. The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America Program. To obtain this rank each boy must earn at least 21 merit badges in different skills, and be an example of the spirit of BSA, as stated in the Oath and Law, service, and leadership. Finally each person who obtains the rank of Eagle must preform an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.

Abraham Hull, Ashton Idiart, Benjamin Idiart, Carter Bennett, Dillon Dritchas, Erik Olsen, Jacob Harnois, Logan Thurman and Tate Broesder have all worked hard to earn this honor. Their Eagle projects have served our community in a variety of ways:

Abraham Hull- tree tags at Skyrman Arboretum

Ashton Idiart- informational kiosk at Skyrman Arboretum

Benjamin Idiart-constructed and installed benches at Mae Richardson Elementary School in Central Point

Carter Bennett-constructed and installed four benches in the Central Point pioneer cemetery.

Dillon Dritchas-constructed a shed for Central Point Parks and Recreation equipment

Erik Olsen-built two record boards for the Crater Cross Country and Track teams

Jacob Harnois-built booths for Mae Richardson Elementary Halloween carnival

Logan Thurman- Built Jackson forks trail retaining walls

Tate Broesder-built a shelter for the snack-shack at Madrone Trail School

There will be an Eagle Court of Honor and Dinner on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 6:00pm honoring all nine Eagle Scouts.