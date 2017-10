by

One Teacup at a Time

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Mark O. Hatfield left his mark as Oregon Secretary of State, her governor, as a US senator, and as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. His political career began in the 1950s, ending in 1997. Hatfield, a Conservative Baptist, married Antoinette Kuzmanich, a Catholic Yugoslavian immigrant’s daughter. Such mixing of two diverse faiths were not the norm in 1958.