Police report

by

POLICE

9/11

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, EP. Arrested for theft 3 and trespassing 2. Charges added while lodged at JCJ.

Brian Curtis Snoke, 29, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, DUII/alcohol. Lodged JCJ.

Candic Linton, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and warned for failure to obtain registration.

9/12

Kacie Mallory, 19, EP. Arrested and cited for minor in possession/marijuana.

Stephanie Panter, 19, EP. Arrested and cited for minor in possession/alcohol.

Christina Stroup-De Costa, WC. Cited for driving while suspended an warned for failure to yield to a pedestrian in sidewalk.

Lucas Smith, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance and operating without required lighting equipment.

9/13

Edward S. Kooper, EP. Cited for following too close.

9/15

Laura Lynn Lemmon, 52, BF. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants. Theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/meth and cited for driving uninsured. Lodged JCJ.

9/16

Amanda Bishop, EP. Cited for speed violation, 37/25.

9/17

Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 24, EP. Arrested for trespassing 2 and interference with a police officer. Lodged JCJ.

Kincaid Logan Foster, 23, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Richard Wright Jr, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Annissa Ashker, 21, WC. Arrested and cited for assault 4, harassment, and reckless driving.

9/19

Ronald Lee Killcollins, 53, EP. Arrested on parole violation retainer for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Lodged JCJ.

Christopher Kniffen, 29, transient. Arrested on Hwy 62, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear/larceny.

9/20

Raymond Richard Preston, 40, EP. Arrested for interference with a peace officer and resisting arrest. Lodged JCJ.

Dallas Tanner Compton, 24, transient. Arrested on Grady St, EP for burglary 1, theft 2, and trespassing 1. Lodged JCJ.

9/21

Nathan John Rogers, 35, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/menacing. Lodged JCJ.

Carle Aden Keith Bryning, 43, EP. Arrested for assault 4 (domestic violence) and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

9/22

Samantha Francis, SC. Cited for driving while suspended.

9/23

Anthony Quinonez-Serafin, WC. Cited for expired registration and speed violation, and warned for driving uninsured.

Kristin Fulton, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

9/24

Desirae Jose, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and expired registration.