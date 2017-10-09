Police report

POLICE
9/25
Samuel Fortner, EP. Cited for speed violation, 72/55.
9/26
Kristin Prince, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.
Daniel Mallory, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.
Anavrin Brooks, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.
9/28
Frank Bytor Ham, 39, transient. Arrested on Little Butte Dr, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance/meth-detainer. Lodged JCJ.
Danielle Quinonez, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and expired registration.
9/29
Alexander J. Owens, 22, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP for theft 2, giving false information, parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 5, and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.
Cameron Kynard, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.
Maribel Barajas, WC. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.
9/30
Christopher Lee Grigsby, 33, EP. Arrested for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft 1, and cited for driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.