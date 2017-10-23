Police Report

by

POLICE

10/9

Tyler Jordan Rossiter, 26, transient. Arrested on Avenue G, WC on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for parole violation. Lodged JCJ.

10/10

Richard Anthony Wright, 32, transient. Arrested on Idlewood Dr, EP for violation of a no-conduct order/release agreement and cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.

10/11

William Hicks, 40, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended.

Kristin Fulton, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

10/12

Dennis Angelo Keehn, fugitive. Arrested on Loto St, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/trespassing.

Jill Mahannah, WC. Cited for expired registration.

Maryann Pray, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and expired registration.

Michael Moore, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.

10/15

Jarryd Janine Boynton, 23, transient. Arrested on Meadow Ln and S Shasta Ave, EP. Arrested on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/trespassing.

Olivia Ramos-Vance, SC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for speed violation, 76/45.