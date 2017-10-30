Police report

by

POLICE

10/16

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Wayne Breitenbauch, WC. Cited for prohibited camping and public urination.

10/17

Elizie Jane Hernandez, 30, KF. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP on multiple Klamath County Circuit Court warrants. Lodged JCJ.

Margaret Tuivanu, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Shawn Conte, 21,EP. Arrested and cited for harassment.

10/18

Mason Freitas, WC. Cited for speed violation, 38/25.

Kasey Terpsma, EP. Cited for speed violation, 42/25.

10/19

Shawn Robert Lee Conte, 21, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP for burglary 2 and theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Michelle Abell, EP. Cited for operation without required lighting equipment.

Amanda Jimenez, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

10/21

Jeffrey Willing, 32, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and speed violation, 42/25, and cited for careless driving/no accident.

10/22

John Ray Davis, 48, transient. Arrested on W. Archwood Dr, EP for burglary 1, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass, and theft 3. Lodged JCJ.