by

SCMS Wolverines Win Tournament

By Michelle Sweem

For the Independent

The Shady Cove Middle School Wolverines competed in a Varsity Volleyball Tournament last weekend at Central Medford High School. The SOMSAC Small Schools Tournament, hosted by Ruch, was attended by Ruch, Applegate, Cascade Christian, Hanby, and Shady Cove middle schools.

The Wolverines split pool play games with Cascade Christian Middle School (25-27, 25-12), and beat Hanby (25-10, 25-12) to enter the bracket in 2nd place behind the tournament host, Ruch.

In bracket play, the Wolverines once again beat Cascade (25-18, 23-25, 15-7). It was a tough battle, with many exciting attacks, blocks, and rallies, and the winner advancing to the championship match against #1 ranked Ruch. Shady Cove continued its attack, beating Ruch for the championship (25-20, 25-20).

Setters Tahlor Westrom and Kyra Smith did a fantastic job leading the offense, with Tahlor scoring 14 kills and 4 digs, and Kyra with 17 assists. At middle, Callie Sweem led the team in service aces (26) and added 6 kills, and Kassi Hines guarded the net with several kills and blocks. Daisy Hutchinson and Alyssa Beers rounded out the offense at outside hitter, with Alyssa going on a 7 point serving run for the win in the final set of the tournament. Defensive specialists Elizabeth Whitworth and Ashley Strawn served very well, and added several digs for the defense.

The Wolverines are currently 4-2 in regular season, losing a couple tough games, and suffering from some injuries. After two away games, the team returns home for the final three games of the season.

Coaches Michelle Sweem and Taylor Hagy are very proud of these girls and their hard work. We would also like to thank those parents and students who have been a tremendous help with scorekeeping, line judging, and running concessions, and for everyone’s support and encouragement. Please come out to support your Shady Cove Wolverines October 23rd and 25th 4:30pm at Shady Cove Middle School.