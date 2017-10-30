Senator Linthicum’s newsletter

by

Last week I mentioned attending the Legislative Energy Horizon Institute (LEHI) conference regarding our electric grid and its importance. Our nation’s energy components are the mainstay of our lives and industries. Productive resources such as, coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, bio-mass, geo-thermal, wind and solar, all play pivotal roles in supplying energy to every aspect of our lives. This is true for all of us. Whether in our home life with our cell-phones and vacuuming chores or on the factory floor with computer controlled machining, assembly and transport robotics.

Each of these energy components has technological pros and cons, costs and benefits. Free, open, and voluntary markets allow people to make decisions regarding their preferences for the trade-offs represented by these costs and benefits. The market provides more feedback, incentives and stimulus for innovation and improvement than government intervention.

Why? Because bureaucratic intervention faces information hurdles. These hurdles exist on two fronts.

First is the volume of intricate details regarding any specific implementation. Each implementation takes place at a specific point in time, with scarce and limited resources along with technological constraints. This means that every installation represents a unique presentation given a company’s access to land, capital and human resources. These constraints are understood and accounted for by entrepreneurs and investors who have “skin in the game” and who understand their own limited time-horizons. No government agency can master these intricacies, let alone plan for them.

The second is the volume of human intelligence across these technological spectrums. Literally, thousands of people and millions of hours of research and experience are in-play in every one of these technological markets at every instance of every day. Scientists – chemical, transmission, electrical and material – as well as technologists, business managers and accountants are working within a set of unlimited opportunities and numerous resource constraints.

Some individuals may view these limitations as a curse that could be removed by some government money. John Tamney explains how these limitations are incentives for innovation. He notes:

“As New York Times television writer James Poniewozik recently explained in a review of Halt and Catch Fire, AMC’s television series about the 1980s-computer boom, “fail fast, fail often” is the mantra that most informs the Silicon Valley business culture. The approach ensures that bad ideas don’t have a long shelf life such that labor and economic goods are wasted. … rapidly realized mistakes provide great strength to the technology sector for them producing crucial information while relentlessly pushing people and economic goods to their highest use.”

Government programs rarely “push people and economic goods to their highest use.” Regulatory programs are not designed for “highest use.” They are designed to limit abuse and restrain over-use. Bureaucratic rules must be designed, tested, documented and reviewed long before they are implemented and enforced. They also are constrained by their own limitations – offices, personnel and funding streams.

Government programs, are, necessarily, behind the curve when it comes to implementing and understanding the latest innovations or alternatives.

Statists, here in Oregon, and across the US typically promote public policy solutions that result in the draining of resources out of the private sector – capital, human resources and time. The intention is to focus these resources for the “greater good.” Unfortunately, in most circumstances these tax-credits, subsidies and incentives only benefit a small number of recipients.

The media often fails to identify the lopsided concentration of benefits compared to the widely-dispersed costs incurred by hardworking consumers and taxpayers. Partly because these highly-promoted programs attract a potpourri of lobbyists, special interests, and rent-seekers at all levels of government.

As these programs come to fruition they enlarge the existing bureaucratic domain while giving these same bureaucracies the needed statistics for their next budget cycle. Overhead costs associated with this regulatory enterprise further reduces funds available and limits the number of beneficiaries.

I recently read an article about a “$1 billion spending spree” on solar farms in Salem, Oregon. Let’s look at solar. We know that over time technological improvements will enhance photovoltaic technology. The extended narrative supports subsidies so that solar companies can remain profitable while enhancing their Research and Development (R&D) on next generation technologies.

Yet, this is not how it works.

The subsidies certainly enhance profitability but they rarely result in the development of new technologies. Home-owners, cities, counties, states and federal programs continually purchase old technology because legislated incentives typically carry a sun-set clause. This creates a “best use” incentive for maintaining current income by keeping the existing supply chain at capacity.

The entire enterprise has commissions, compensation, and cost of debt requirements that can be more easily leveraged with a guaranteed source of revenue. Investigating new silicon, copper indium gallium diselenide or other thin-film technology would be riskier than running full-tilt until the legislated sun-set.

If the legislature extends the sun-set they further hinder advancement because they continue to backfill corporate profits with taxpayer funds. The solar farms sprouting like weeds in the Pacific Northwest are a continuation of the status-quo. They are not high-tech advancements achieved with government’s partnership.

Open, free and voluntary markets do not allocate their scarce resources this way. Technology, innovation, and R&D activities are spontaneous efforts competing for advantages in the market to attract needed monies. This is their “skin in the game.” Failures will occur, and new attempts will prevail.

The Oregon Democrat Party’s Cap and Trade Legislative effort (SB 1070) follows the same well-worn trail. It was first styled as a Carbon Tax designed to limit pollution by imposing taxes on Oregon’s largest carbon emitters while providing credits for R&D improvements.

Yet, free markets are self-correcting. Even without this tax and spend scheme, science, technology and experience have dramatically improved emissions across Oregon and the U.S. In Oregon, Gov. Kulongoski’s 2004 Advisory Group on Global Warming set the stage for any number of state revenue generating schemes based on dire projections that have not come to fruition. (See graphic comparison.)

We all know that pollution exists. We also know that pollution impacts everyone locally and has the potential for global impacts. The question is, “Which method will provide the best pathway for improving the living standards of Oregonians while ensuring a healthy environment for our children and grandchildren?”

Redistribution simply transfers money from one pocket to another. It does not create new wealth and is not an effective tool for motivating businesses and families towards success. Giving people access to open markets where they have the freedom to choose is the best way to achieve a prosperous economy for Oregon.