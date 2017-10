by

We are lucky enough to have Judy Vaughan as our Senior of the Month for October! She started the interview by stating that she is the wackiest woman around and further, she said, “I do it on purpose!” She is funny! Last winter, we had an issue with our heater and it was cold in the Center. Judy said, “If it doesn’t warm up in here, I’m going to have to go out on the street and find a MAN!”

Judy was born in Crescent City, CA,