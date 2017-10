by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 101917

By Christy Pitto

For The Independent

After nearly three months of discussion, Shady Cove City Council finally passed a resolution solidifying their Council Goals during the October 19 meeting. Ideally, these goals will be completed by January 2019. The motion for the resolution carried 3/0 as the vacant council seat has not been filled and Councilor McGregor was absent.